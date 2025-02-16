Meryl Streep Gives NSFW Gesture During 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert'

During the 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert' livestream, Meryl Streep made a playful yet explicit gesture after being playfully called out by fellow 'SNL' alum Ana Gasteyer. The event celebrated 'SNL's 50th anniversary and featured a star-studded lineup including Jelly Roll, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, Pat Smear and Post Malone.

During the livestream of the ' SNL50 : The Homecoming Concert ' at New York City's Radio City Music Hall on February 14th, Meryl Streep made a NSFW gesture that caught the attention of viewers. The Oscar winner was seated beside Martin Short , her co-star from 'Only Murders in the Building,' who has been the subject of romance rumors with her for over a year. The incident occurred as part of a comedic bit.

Ana Gasteyer and fellow 'SNL' alum reprised their roles as fictional Altadena Middle School music teachers Marty and Bobbi Mohan-Culp, delivering a life update about their '90s characters. Short quipped, 'We have pretty significant floaters right now, but it doesn’t stop us from seeing so many middle fingers peppered in both the upper mezzanine and orchestra section. It’s just unbelievably rude.' Gasteyer then playfully pointed at Streep, saying, 'We're talking about you, Meryl. We see you.' In response, the 75-year-old actress flipped the bird, prompting laughter from Short, 74, and numerous audience members.The event, one of several celebrating 'SNL's 50th anniversary, also featured a star-studded lineup including Jelly Roll, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear, who joined Post Malone for a performance of Nirvana's iconic 'Smells Like Teen Spirit.' The audience was a who's who of entertainment, including 'SNL' alumni like Chevy Chase, Pete Davidson, Alec Baldwin, Kevin Nealon, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, as well as celebrities such as Chris Pine, Alix Earle, Emma Stone, Amy Schumer, Brendan Fraser, Jason Momoa, Jerry Seinfeld, Jon Hamm, Kevin Costner, Paul Rudd, Pedro Pascal and Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.Adding to the intrigue surrounding Streep and Short's relationship, earlier in January 2024, Short denied dating speculation on Bill Maher's 'Club Random' podcast, stating, 'We're not a couple. We are just very close friends.' However, the rumors persisted after their 'Only Murders in the Building' co-star Steve Martin cryptically shared a screenshot of a photo featuring all three of them together, with a giant red circle with a cross through it placed over Martin's face, at a Los Angeles restaurant.





nbcsandiego / 🏆 524. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Meryl Streep Martin Short SNL50 Homecoming Concert NSFW Ana Gasteyer Only Murders In The Building SNL Anniversary

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meryl Streep Flips Off the 'SNL' Audience During 'Homecoming' ConcertDuring the 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert', Meryl Streep made a NSFW gesture that had the audience in stitches. The Oscar winner was sitting beside her 'Only Murders in the Building' co-star Martin Short when fellow SNL alum Ana Gasteyer jokingly called her out for flipping off the crowd. The 75-year-old actress obliged, delivering a hilarious moment that became a highlight of the anniversary concert.

Read more »

The story of how Meryl Streep evacuated her home during the LA wildfires is harrowingMeryl Streep had to take matters into her own hands when evacuating from the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this month, according to her nephew.

Read more »

Meryl Streep Flips Off Camera During 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert'Meryl Streep made a NSFW gesture during the livestream of 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert' in New York City. The Oscar winner was sitting beside Martin Short, her 'Only Murders in the Building' co-star, when Ana Gasteyer pointed out Streep for flipping the bird during a sketch about middle school teachers.

Read more »

Meryl Streep Flips Bird During 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert'Meryl Streep made an NSFW gesture during the livestream of 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert' at New York City's Radio City Music Hall. The Oscar winner, sitting beside Martin Short, flipped the bird after Ana Gasteyer jokingly called her out for giving the audience the middle finger.

Read more »

Meryl Streep Flashes Middle Finger at 'Only Murders' Stars During ShowDuring a performance of 'Only Murders in the Building,' stars Steve Martin and Martin Short joked about seeing middle fingers from the audience, with the camera panning to Meryl Streep, who responded with her own middle finger salute.

Read more »

Meryl Streep cut a 'car-size hole' in her neighbor's fence to escape Palisades FireMeryl Streep experienced a close call while trying to evacuate during the LA Fires earlier this month. Meryl's nephew, Abe Streep, detailed his aunt's scary encounter.

Read more »