Meryl Streep Flips Off the 'SNL' Audience During 'Homecoming' Concert

During the 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert', Meryl Streep made a NSFW gesture that had the audience in stitches. The Oscar winner was sitting beside her 'Only Murders in the Building' co-star Martin Short when fellow SNL alum Ana Gasteyer jokingly called her out for flipping off the crowd. The 75-year-old actress obliged, delivering a hilarious moment that became a highlight of the anniversary concert.

Meryl Streep made a NSFW gesture during the ' SNL50 : The Homecoming Concert ' livestream. At New York City's Radio City Music Hall on February 14, the Oscar winner was shown sitting beside Martin Short , her 'Only Murders in the Building' co-star. Romance rumors have swirled around the two for over a year. Streep made the gesture as part of a gag.

Ana Gasteyer and fellow 'SNL' alum had just reprised their roles of fictional Altadena Middle School music teachers Marty and Bobbi Mohan-Culp, with Short offering a life update about their '90s characters. 'We have pretty significant floaters right now,' he said, 'but it doesn’t stop us from seeing so many middle fingers peppered in both the upper mezzanine and orchestra section. It’s just unbelievably rude.' Gasteyer added, 'We're talking about you, Meryl. We see you,' after which the 75-year-old flipped the bird, prompting Short, 74, and scores of fellow audience members to erupt in laughter. Gasteyer, Ferrell, Streep, and Short are among a long list of celebrities who participated in the event, one of several celebrating 'SNL's' 50th anniversary. The concert also featured performances by Jelly Roll, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear, who were joined by Post Malone for a performance of their former band Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit.' As Saturday Night Live celebrates its 50th season, here's a look at all the sports figures who have hosted the show over the past half century. In addition to Streep and Short, celebrities spotted in the audience included SNL alumni such as Chevy Chase, Pete Davidson, Alec Baldwin, Kevin Nealon, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, and Amy Poehler, plus Chris Pine, Alix Earle, Emma Stone, Amy Schumer, Brendan Fraser, Jason Momoa, Jerry Seinfeld, Jon Hamm, Kevin Costner, Paul Rudd, Pedro Pascal, and Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. The actor debunked the dating speculation in January 2024. 'We're not a couple,' he said on Bill Maher's 'Club Random' podcast at the time. 'We are just very close friends.' At a Los Angeles restaurant, their 'Only Murders in the Building' co-star Steve Martin cryptically shared a screenshot of a photo of all three of them together, with a giant red circle with a cross through it placed over his face





