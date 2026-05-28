Meryl Streep Dances to 'Mamma Mia!' at Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's Wedding

Emily Blunt recounted how Meryl Streep joined the dance floor at her 2010 wedding to John Krasinski, dancing to ABBA's 'Mamma Mia!' alongside the mothers of the bride and groom. The actress, who stars with Streep in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2,' shared the story on Jimmy Kimmel's talk show, noting that Streep playfully considered diving into Lake Como when asked to dance.

Emily Blunt detailed how Meryl Streep took to the dance floor at her star-studded wedding to The Office star John Krasinski in a nod to the Mamma Mia! movie.

The actress, who starred alongside Meryl, 76, in the long-awaited The Devil Wears Prada 2, which hit screens earlier this month, revealed the Hollywood legend was present at her nuptials in 2010. Sitting down with Jimmy Kimmel on his talkshow, Emily, 43, said wedding guests were left 'freaking out' by her making an appearance at the wedding.

Looking back at the big day, which saw her tie the knot with John, 46, in Lake Como, Italy, she detailed how Meryl was encouraged to get up and dance to ABBA hit Mamma Mia! with Emily's mother Joanna, and John's mother Mary Claire. Jimmy began: 'At your wedding, everybody was freaking out that she was there, is that fair to say?

' to which Emily replied: 'Yes, for sure, for sure. ' Jimmy continued: 'Because you had known each other for a while? ' as Emily explained: 'She'd worked with John as well but I don't think my family had met her.

' Emily Blunt detailed how Meryl Streep took to the dance floor at her star-studded wedding to The Office star John Krasinski in a nod to the Mamma Mia! movie The actress, who starred alongside Meryl, 76, in the long-awaited The Devil Wears Prada 2, which hit screens earlier this month, revealed the Hollywood legend was present at her nuptials in 2010 Emily then revealed: 'Do you remember on the second day we went out on the boat, on Lake Como, and we had this boat ride with 60 people.

'We had a DJ, he would sing the songs in half Italian and half English, it was like phonetically, so when he was singing I Will Survive, you weren't sure if it was in English, but it was great. 'He started playing Mamma Mia! and my mum and John's mum started ominously dancing towards Meryl - and she indulged them.

' While Meryl saw the funny side, Emily admitted she wasn't best pleased to make the nod towards her former role in Mamma Mia! , adding: 'I asked her,"What did you feel when they came for you?

" 'She went,"I wanted to hurl myself into the lake", but they were so psyched and she did it and we have pictures of them dancing together. It was amazing.

' After playing the formidable Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada back in 2006, Meryl was cast as Donna Sheridan in musical movie Mamma Mia!. She joined the likes of Amanda Seyfried, who played her daughter Sophie, and Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Stellan Skarsgard as her three former love interests, Sam, Harry and Bill - one of them the father of her child.

During the musical, Meryl was seen taking centre stage during a number of singing performances, to ABBA hits including Mamma Mia! , Money, Money, Money, Dancing Queen, Super Trouper, Slipping Through My Fingers and The Winner Takes It All. Emily tied the knot with John, 46, in Lake Como, Italy, in 2010 After playing the formidable Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada back in 2006, Meryl was cast as Donna Sheridan in musical movie Mamma Mia!

She returned to the role as Donna in Mamma Mia! : Here We Go Again in 2018, with the actress tipped to make an appearance in Mamma Mia! 3, which has long been reported to be in the works. Meryl sent fans into a frenzy in April speaking to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, as she was asked if she would want to appear in a third instalment to the franchise. She told Stephen: 'Damn, yes!

I would, absolutely - I'm there, I'm there.

' Speaking at the BAFTA Film Awards in February, NBC Universal chairman Dame Donna Langley told Deadline the third film was being 'talked about'. She said: 'Yes, I’m going to say right now that there will be a Mamma Mia! 3. We’re talking about it. If Meryl would like to come back, we’ll find a way to bring her back.

' Meanwhile, producer Judy Craymer told the publication back in May 2025: 'We know what we want to do with the movie, and it will happen. 'It’s not about sequels or redoing stuff. It’s about people engaging with characters. The movie is important for me creatively more than anything.

But also because I think the world needs another fun experience. '





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Emily Blunt John Krasinski Meryl Streep The Devil Wears Prada 2 Mamma Mia! Wedding Dance Lake Como

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