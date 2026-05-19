Meryl Streep and Martin Short’s Dating Rumors and Red Carpet PDA

This news article discusses Meryl Streep and Martin Short’s dating rumors, their red carpet PDA, and their friendship.

Meryl Streep and Martin Short ’s romance was proven to be still going strong after they were photographed together on a dinner date in London. A fan tweeted a photo of them sitting close together, looking at Streep’s cell phone.

They denied dating rumors, claiming they are just very good friends. Six years prior, they held hands on the red carpet at the Season 4 premiere of ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ six years prior. They were previously married for 40 years and had three children via adoption





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Relationships Meryl Streep Martin Short Relationship Dating Rumors Friendship Red Carpet PDA Golden Globes Golden Globe Awards Goldene Palme Film Character

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