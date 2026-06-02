Meryl Streep and Laurie Metcalf's Impressive Acting Skills

Meryl Streep and Laurie Metcalf have both spoken highly of each other's acting skills in recent interviews. Streep admitted to being blown away by Metcalf's performance in Death of a Salesman, saying she felt like retiring after witnessing the actress's incredible talent. Metcalf also shared her thoughts on playing the character of Linda Loman in the Broadway production, explaining that she had never really thought of Loman in the way she portrayed her.

Meryl Streep Admits Being Blown Away by Laurie Metcalf 's Acting Skills in Death of a Salesman. The Oscar-winning actress shared her thoughts on Metcalf's performance in the Broadway revival, saying she felt like retiring after witnessing the actress's incredible talent.

Streep also opened up about her own acting experiences, recalling how she stayed in character to prepare for the first part of The Devil Wears Prada. The 76-year-old actress admitted to not having a method for acting, but instead relying on her instincts and emotions to guide her performances. Metcalf also spoke about her role in the Broadway production, sharing her thoughts on playing the character of Linda Loman.

The 70-year-old actress explained that she had never really thought of Loman in the way she portrayed her, as being the one who starts the ball of doom rolling towards the end. The two actresses' comments offer a glimpse into the world of acting and the challenges that come with it





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Meryl Streep Laurie Metcalf Death Of A Salesman The Devil Wears Prada Acting Skills

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