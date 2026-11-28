Meryl Streep and Kevin Kline reunite on screen for Netflix's The Corrections miniseries, adapting Jonathan Franzen's novel with director Cord Jefferson.

Netflix has officially announced that Meryl Streep and Kevin Kline will reunite for the upcoming limited drama series The Corrections. This casting confirms the pair will star together more than forty years after their iconic performances in the 1982 film Sophie's Choice. The new project marks their first major collaboration on television, bringing their acclaimed dynamic to a modern family drama based on a bestselling novel.

The Core Mechanism of The Corrections Adaptation

The Netflix series is an adaptation of Jonathan Franzen's acclaimed 2001 novel of the same name. The story centers on the Lambert family, a dysfunctional Midwestern clan facing a critical holiday gathering. Matriarch Enid Lambert, played by Streep, is determined to bring her three adult children home for their final Christmas celebration. This reunion is orchestrated to occur before her husband Alfred Lambert, portrayed by Kline, completely succumbs to Parkinson's disease and dementia.

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The narrative explores the intense family tensions and personal crises that keep the children away from their parents. The three adult children, named Gary, Chip, and Denise, are initially resistant to their mother's invitation. Their reluctance stems from deep-seated family conflicts and their own individual struggles, creating a volatile atmosphere as they eventually converge for the holiday.

Stakeholder Positions and Casting History

Kevin Kline joins the project as a veteran of Streep's most famous role. Streep won her first Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance as Sophie in the 1982 film Sophie's Choice. That movie was based on William Styron's 1979 novel and followed a young writer named Stingo. Stingo befriended his eccentric neighbors Sophie and Nathan, uncovering dark secrets and a tumultuous relationship haunted by the past.

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While Streep and Kline played a couple with a traumatic history in Sophie's Choice, they will portray a married couple dealing with aging and illness in The Corrections. Streep had been attached to the project since 2024, long before Kline's casting was confirmed. This is not their first reunion; they previously shared the screen in the 2006 musical comedy-drama A Prairie Home Companion. They also appeared together in the 2015 family drama Ricki and the Flash, directed by Jonathan Demme.

Real-World Impact and Production Details

The series is being produced by Paramount Television Studios and is described as a sharp comic portrait of family life. All episodes will be directed by Cord Jefferson, who is acclaimed for his work on American Fiction and the Watchmen series. Franzen will write the screenplay for the adaptation, ensuring the literary source material remains central to the narrative. Streep will also serve as an executive producer alongside Jefferson, Franzen, Amy Sayres, Mark Roybal, Paul Lee, and Nicole Clemens.

Currently, Streep and Kline are the only confirmed cast members for the show. A specific release date for the miniseries has not yet been announced by the streaming platform. Streep continues to expand her portfolio with Netflix, marking her sixth collaboration with the studio. Her previous projects for the streamer include the 2020 musical comedy The Prom and the 2021 black comedy Don't Look Up.

Streep's Broader Entertainment Schedule

Beyond the upcoming series, Streep is preparing for a major role in the Narnia franchise. She is set to voice the iconic character Aslan in the movie Narnia: The Magician's Nephew. The beloved lion character was originally voiced by Liam Neeson in the earlier Narnia film adaptations. Streep's involvement brings a new voice to the character as the franchise expands into new territory.

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Narnia: The Magician's Nephew is scheduled to arrive in theaters on February 12, 2027. Following its theatrical run, the movie will make its streaming debut on April 2. Streep's birth date is June 22, 1949, and she was born in Summit, New Jersey. Her extensive filmography includes notable projects such as The Devil Wears Prada, Mamma Mia!, and Kramer vs. Kramer, demonstrating her sustained relevance in the industry.