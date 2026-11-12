Merv Griffin’s Former 40-Acre SoCal Desert Estate Returns to Market for $24 Million

The legendary TV host acquired the 40-acre La Quinta property in the mid-1980s and resided there until his death in 2007.

The N.Y. C. Townhouse That Served As Meg Ryan’s Home in ‘You’ve Got Mail’ Lists for $4 Millionportfolio. The late TV host and media mogul’s holdings included a stately townhouse in West Los Angeles’s guard-gated Century Hill community, a sprawling Beverly Hills villa, and a vacant 157-acre lot in the 90210 known as “the Mountain,” which famously hit the market for $1 billion before selling at auction for $100,000.

This Olson Kundig-Designed Home Frames Hawaii's Rugged Landscapeto build a 5,500-square-foot Moroccan-style main home surrounded by six ancillary structures. He later subdivided 200 acres in 2005, partnering with a development firm to create the master-planned Griffin Ranch community and leaving the original estate on the remaining 40 acres.and has now returned to the market with a reduced $23.9 million price tag.

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Zach Goldsmith and Mauricio Umansky of the Agency shareSpanning roughly 10,700 square feet, the walled and gated estate offers 13 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms total. At its center is a single-story, 5,409-square-foot primary residence, introduced by a tiled entry foyer adorned with stained-glass light fixtures. A combined living and dining area opens seamlessly to a covered terrace.

Nearby, a gallery-style kitchen is outfitted with a stone-topped island, while the spacious primary suite features a fireplace, a patio, and a mosaic-accented bath. In addition to four round guest pods, a gate house, and staff quarters, the palm tree-laced grounds feature an infinity pool overlooking a 2.5-acre manmade lake, a 16-stall horse barn and thoroughbred racing track, a citrus orchard, and a six-bay garage, along with a potable well and owned water rights.

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Across the street from the exclusive Madison Club and minutes from the Empire Polo Fields, home to the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals, the property has also doubled as an entertainment venue, having hosted high-profile afterparties and celebrity events attended by A-listers like Katy Perry, Jack Harlow, and Post Malone. A native of San Mateo, California, Griffin began his career as a big-band radio singer—scoring the 1950 hit “I’ve Got a Lovely Bunch of Coconuts”—before transitioning into television.

He is best remembered as the host of, which ran for over two decades and earned more than a dozen Emmy Awards, as well as the creator of the successful game showsWhen he sold his television production company, Merv Griffin Enterprises, to the Coca-Cola Company in 1986 for an estimated $250 million, he solidified his status as one of the wealthiest performers in entertainment history, paving the way for the massive real estate and hospitality empire that shaped his second act under the Griffin Group. Wendy Bowman is a real estate writer at Robb Report.

Before that, she was a freelancer for Modern Luxury and several other media outlets, where she primarily covered luxury properties for…Southern CaliforniaA Historic San Francisco Penthouse With Hearst Family Ties Asks $5.2 MillionLei Lei’s Hybrid Doc ‘Vertigo Garden,’ About a Botanist’s AI-Replicated Memories, Lands at Asian Shadows Ahead of IDFA Bow