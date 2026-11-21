Thirty-six years after Macaulay Culkin’s debut as Kevin McCallister in “Home Alone,” the actor is set to reprise the beloved role in an upcoming Disney sequel in the works, NBC News has confirmed.

A new “Home Alone” sequel by Disney is in the works, and it stars none other than Macaulay Culkin, the original actor behind the mischievous lead character, NBC News has confirmed.

Digital media outlet PuckThe sequel will be written and produced by Seth Rogen and longtime writing and producing partner Evan Goldberg, a source with knowledge of the project confirmed to NBC News. The 1990 hit Christmas movie revolved around Kevin, a kid whose family mistakenly left him at home when leaving for vacation. Left to his own devices in an empty house, Kevin revels in his freedom.

Also read Macaulay Culkin Returns to Home Alone Reboot with Seth Rogen and Disney

But when burglars Marv and Harry, played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, attempt to break into the home, Kevin is forced to defend his turf. $285.8 million domestically upon its release — a number made even more impressive when considering it was made on an estimated $18 million budget. Culkin starred in a second film in the franchise, “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” which opened in 1992.

The sequel wasn’t quite the smash hit that the original film was, but it was still considered a box office success. Over the years, four more movies were made as part of the “Home Alone” franchise, however Culkin did not return to reprise his role. Since, the actor has spoken out about his potential openness to returning to the role.

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In a conversation with the film’s director Chris Columbus last year, Culkin said that he envisioned a Kevin who’s a widower and raising a child on his own.

“He’s raising his kid and they don’t really get along, he’s working all the time,” Culkin said during the event,“There’s one of two ways you can do it. One, he actually leaves the kid behind by mistake; he calls up his mom like, ‘So sorry, I get it now. ’ Or I leave him behind on purpose, like, ‘Oh, that made me the man I am today. ’”which will be available at participating restaurants nationwide starting Dec. 1.