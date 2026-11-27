And we got to see that he's 'Bazooka Joe [Milton] for a reason.'

In the largest-ever comeback on Thanksgiving, Joe Milton outdueled Dak Prescott in an Eagles win. Read that again. On Thursday, the Eagles pulled off a 39-38 comeback victory over the Dallas Cowboys, erasing a 21-point deficit at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Jake Elliott drilled a 59-yard field goal with two seconds left to win it for the Birds. In his third career start, Milton completed 21 of 31 of his passes for 331 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He also scored once on the ground. If you were carving the turkey or just couldn’t tune in this week, here’s what you may have missed from Thursday’s broadcast on Fox: ‘Thank goodness for Jake!

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’ Following Elliott’s game-winning kick, Fox color commentator Tom Brady — who has played in his fair share of nail-biters — called the Eagles comeback “one of the greatest games I’ve ever called. ” It sounded like it, given the yelp he let out after Elliott’s kick went through the uprights.