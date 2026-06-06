Merrill Kelly Shelling by Nationals Latest Concern for D-backs

The Arizona Diamondbacks went into the 2025-26 offseason looking to rebuild their rotation. With ace Corbin Burnes having had Tommy John Surgery and two mainsta

Jun 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly throws against against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Chase Field.

Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images The Arizona Diamondbacks went into the 2025-26 offseason looking to rebuild their rotation. With ace Corbin Burnes having had Tommy John Surgery and two mainstays in Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen becoming free agents, there were over 90 starts to fill. Mike Hazen's front office decided to run it back with Kelly and Gallen, signing both for the 2026 season.

Kelly was signed to a two-year, $40 million deal, and Gallen to a one-year, $22 million deal, . To say it hasn't worked out would be a massive understatement. Burnes, signed to a six-year, $210 million contract,n his recovery from Tommy John Surgery. He was diagnosed with a Teres Major strain this past week, and won't return before September, if at all.

Gallen was smacked around by the Dodgers on Wednesday for nine runs on five hits, resulting in seven runs. That ran his season ERA up to 5.32, on the heels of a 4.83 ERA last year. Any hopes of a revival based on a run of good starts late in 2025 have evaported.

Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images On Friday night Kelly was pummeled by the Washington Nationals for seven runs in five innings. That included three homers and three walks allowed. The veteran right-hander never looked right from the moment the game started. His outing began several minutes late as Kelly disappeared into the dugout just before game time for undisclosed reasons, delaying the 6:40 start to 6:44.

When he came out to finally start the game he walked James Wood and gave up two-run homer to Luis Garcia Jr, spotting the Nationals a quick 2-0 lead. Wood lead off the third inning with a homer, but that was just the start, as nine men came to the plate and three more runs scored.

Finally, one more solo homer in the fifth by Daylen Lile punctuated the ineffectiveness for Kelly. The outing ran Kelly's season ERA to 5.71 in 10 starts, 58.1 innings. His FIP, or Fielding Independent Pitching number is 6.12. That is because he's given up a whopping 13 homers, walked 25, and struck out just 37.

Kelly's season started off with a back injury, due to an intocostal nerve iissue. Rushed back through his rehab process, he was horrendous over his first four outings, giving up 21 runs in 19 innings for a 9.95 ERA. Kelly appeared to be righting his ship over the next five outings, at least on the surface. He went 4-0 with a no-decision In 34.1 innings, posting a 2.36 ERA.

That was accompanied by a 4.21 FIP however, including four more homers and just 19 strikeouts. Batted balls were finding gloves and the overall results were good but that good fortune ran out Friday. Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Corbin Burnes and pitching coach Brian Kaplan watch pitcher Merrill Kelly throw during spring training workouts on Feb. 10, 2026, at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale.

| Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Imagescame into the gameThe Nationals saw this and stacked six lefties in a row plus two switch hitters against Kelly. He came out of the game with a .279 B.A. and a .982 OPS against lefties. Against right-hand batters Kelly has been more or less the same as his career average.

The .258 BA and .705 OPS are not that much worse than his career .236 BA and .694 OPS against right-hand batters. This is a similar problem to what Brandon Pfaadt is experiencing. Kelly is simply not locating his four-seam fastball well up and in to move hitters off the plate, and his cutter has been getting hammered repeatedly. Last year the cutter was very effective versus lefties, just like Pfaadt.

Whether there is a quick fix, or this is just a 37-year old pitcher entering decline remains to be seen. Pitching coach Brian Kaplan has his work cut out for him to help Kelly, Gallen and Pfaadt figure it out. ) The bottom line for the Diamondbacks however is they're paying $95 million for two under performing and one injured and unavailable starter.

Pfaadt meanwhile was optioned to Triple-A and there is little if any promising starting pitching depth among the prospects in the Reno rotation ready to contribute. These are the challenges Arizona faces as they try to stay in the playoff hunt prior to the August 3 trade deadline. Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsJack Sommers is a credentialed beat writer for Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI.

He's also the co-host of the Snakes Territory Podcast and Youtube channel. Formerly a baseball operations department analyst for the D-backs, Jack also covered the team for MLB.com, The Associated Press, and SB Nation. Follow Jack on Twitter @shoewizard59





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