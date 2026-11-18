It’s been “radio silence,” she said.

, about a single mother who moves with her two daughters, played by Ricci and Winona Ryder, to a small town in Massachusetts. Around ten years later,actress said there was a magazine interview in which Cher allegedly “said all these things that were not that amazing” about her.

Winona Ryder, Bob Hoskins, Cher, and Christina Ricci in publicity portrait for the film 'Mermaids', 1990. Ricci didn’t name the publication, and the Daily Beast couldn’t verify the article’s existence.

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“She left me a voicemail about how journalists are always trying to get the worst things, and she was so sorry,” Ricci said. “I was 19, and I didn’t return that message. ”Cher “holds a grudge” according to Christina Ricci.

“I adore . She’s the best,” she told Cohen.

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“I absolutely 100 percent can imagine being Cher and being like, ‘oh my God, they misquoted me, and I’m going to call this young person and explain to her that they misquoted me,’ and then the gall of that young person to not return the call. ”Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic “Cher took me under her wing, and she recognized that sometimes you could be on a set, and you don’t know exactly what is going on behind the scenes—power struggles, or different issues,” Ricci said.

“And if you don’t know any better, and have no experience, you can think it was your fault. And she never wanted me to feel insecure. ”*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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