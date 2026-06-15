Merlin, the duck in Mexico national team jersey, becomes viral mascot for World Cup

As Mexico celebrated its World Cup-opening victory over South Africa, a two-year-old duck named Merlin, dressed in the national team’s colors, became an unlikely internet sensation and the tournament’s first viral, unofficial mascot.

As Mexico celebrated its World Cup -opening victory over South Africa, Merlin , a two-year-old duck dressed in the national team’s colors, became an unlikely internet sensation and the tournament’s first viral, unofficial mascot .

A duck named Merlin, dressed in a Mexico national soccer team jersey, followed his caretaker Christian Gomez as they crossed the street in Mexico City, Monday, June 15, 2026. People took pictures of him at a park in Mexico City, during the World Cup.

A duck named Merlin, dressed in a Mexico national soccer team jersey, followed his caretaker Christian Gomez as they crossed the street in Mexico City, Monday, June 15, 2026. People took pictures of him at a park in Mexico City, during the World Cup





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World Cup Merlin Duck National Team Jersey Unofficial Mascot

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