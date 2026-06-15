Merlin the Duck in Mexico Jersey Becomes Unlikely World Cup Mascot

A duck named Merlin, adorned in the Mexico national soccer team's colors, has captured hearts worldwide as an accidental mascot of the 2026 World Cup. Followed by his caretaker through Mexico City's iconic spots, the viral sensation has become a symbol of joy and national pride during the tournament.

In the bustling streets of Mexico City , a two-year-old duck named Merlin has become an unexpected internet celebrity and the unofficial mascot of the 2026 World Cup.

Dressed in the colors of the Mexico national soccer team, including a jersey and socks, Merlin is often seen accompanying his caretaker, Carla Gómez, and her young son Cristian as they navigate the city's historic center. The duck, who was originally a gift for Cristian, has become an inseparable companion to the boy and a beloved fixture at various landmarks such as Alameda Central and the Palace of Fine Arts.

Gómez, who sells water and soft drinks from a small cart on weekends, never anticipated that her pet would attract such widespread attention. The family often brings Merlin along, not wanting to leave him home alone, referring to him as their baby and the sole heir to their possessions. The sight of the duck waddling in the national team's jersey has delighted passersby, eliciting squeals of joy and countless requests for photos.

When images and videos of Merlin surfaced online during the World Cup, they quickly went viral, racking up millions of views across social media platforms. Internet users expressed their admiration, with comments such as 'We want to see Merlin in the stadium,' 'This duck is already a national treasure,' and 'The best thing about the World Cup so far.

' Gómez, surprised by the sudden fame, recalled that Merlin was already known locally for helping sell bottled water but never imagined he would become a sensation. The 2026 World Cup is being co-hosted by Mexico, the United States, and Canada, marking Mexico's third time hosting the tournament after previous editions in 1970 and 1986.

Merlin's story highlights the spontaneous, heartwarming moments that can emerge during major global events, capturing the spirit of celebration and community that the World Cup inspires





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