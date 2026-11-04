Former Chancellor Angela Merkel argues all German citizens form one Volk, rejecting ethnic distinctions as populist division tactics in a speech at the International Mendelssohn Prize ceremony.

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel addressed the definition of national identity during a speech at the International Mendelssohn Prize ceremony in Leipzig, Germany. She argued that migrants from countries like Syria should be viewed as equally German as native-born citizens. This statement reinforced the open-borders ideology that characterized her political tenure.

Civic Unity and The Volk Concept

Merkel stated that in Germany, all political power flows from the Volk, which she defined as all German citizens regardless of origin. She rejected any distinction between ethnic Germans and those who arrived later, whether from East Germany or Syria. The former Chancellor emphasized that no one asks if a citizen arrived from East Germany or as a Syrian only three years ago. She asserted that all German citizens constitute the single Volk.

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Germany's only female leader lamented the rise of populist parties seeking to divide the country. She claimed these groups try to create divisions by recognizing differences between recent and long-term citizens. Merkel accused them of inciting hatred and provoking envy through such differentiation. Her remarks defended a civic model of nationality over ethnic definitions.

Political Tensions and Legal Boundaries

The debate over who qualifies as German has intensified since the 2015 European Migrant Crisis. This period saw then-Chancellor Merkel open Germany's gates to millions of migrants from the Middle East and Africa. The resulting demographic shifts have fueled discussions about national identity and belonging. Legal limits in Germany constrain the acceptable bounds of political discourse on this topic.

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The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party advocates for a national identity that affords equal rights regardless of heritage. However, the party also argues that protecting German ethnicity, language, and traditions is a legitimate aim. They maintain that it is not unconstitutional to view the German people as a distinct ethnic group rather than a civic identity. This stance contrasts with the term passport Germans used by some critics.

Historical and International Contexts

The concept of Volk carries historical weight due to its association with the Nazi regime. Merkel invoked the term to argue for a unified national collective. The phrase To the German People is inscribed over the main entrance of the West side of the Reichstag building. A Berlin Jewish family foundry produced and installed these letters in 1916 for the Bundestag Parliament.

Similar identity debates have emerged in British politics involving Kemi Badenoch and Suella Braverman. Badenoch faced questions about her English identity despite being born in London. The British Nationality Act of 1981 abolished birthright citizenship, complicating automatic status claims. Braverman, born in England to ethnically Indian parents, argues British is a civic identity while English remains ethnic.

Implications for National Identity

These diverging views highlight ongoing tensions in Western democracies regarding citizenship criteria. Merkel's stance supports a multicultural model where legal citizenship defines nationality. Critics argue this approach erodes traditional cultural boundaries and national cohesion. The discourse continues to shape political platforms across Europe and the United Kingdom.

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The International Mendelssohn Prize ceremony provided a platform for Merkel to reiterate her commitment to inclusive citizenship. Her remarks aim to counter populist narratives that emphasize ethnic distinctions. The debate reflects broader societal questions about integration, belonging, and national character in an increasingly globalized world.