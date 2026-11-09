Meri Brown Reveals Kody's Controlling Behavior Before Their Split

Meri Brown discusses the controlling nature of her marriage to Kody Brown before their 2023 split, revealing details about his demands for matching clothing and influence over her wardrobe choices during their thirty-year relationship.

Meri Brown recently opened up about the dynamics of her thirty-two year marriage to Kody Brown, revealing that the former husband exerted significant control over her appearance long before they announced their separation in 2023. The mother of four spoke candidly about the expectations Kody placed on her wardrobe during their thirty-plus year union, which began with a legal marriage in April 1990. During a recent girls' shopping trip on the Sunday, November 8, episode of Sister Wives, Meri, who is fifty-five years old, confessed to her friend Jenn that she firmly rejected Kody's outdated fashion suggestions.

Wardrobe Control and Matching Outfits

Meri Brown detailed how Kody Brown would insist she wear specific styles, such as the overalls popular in the nineteen-nineties when they first wed. She recalled telling him, 'No way,' when he attempted to persuade her to adopt the look. The former couple, who married in April 1990, expanded their plural family in 1993 when Kody married Janelle Brown spiritually, followed later by Christine and Robyn Brown. Meri admitted that while she did not think it was strange at the time, she now views his insistence on choosing her clothes as 'really weird and very controlling.'

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The television star explained that Kody Brown had preferences for certain sweatshirts, hoodies, or shirts that he wanted all of his wives to wear so their families could match. She noted that he liked to choose the clothes she wore on their first meetup and disliked what she wore initially. Meri reflected on these memories during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in December, stating that she was giving fans an inside look at the good memories alongside the difficult ones. She recalled sledding down a hill and landing on the other side of a snow berm, highlighting the mixed nature of their shared history.

Timeline of Separation and Legal Steps

Meri Brown legally married Kody in 1990, becoming his first wife, but the relationship began to fracture years before their final split. In 2014, Meri agreed to divorce Kody so he could legally marry Robyn Brown, who is now forty-eight years old, and legally adopt her three children from a prior marriage. Christine Brown, who is fifty-four, later recalled that while the couple was struggling before that point, it was definitely the beginning of the real crumbling between the two of them. The pair remained in a spiritual union for nearly a decade after that legal decree.

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Meri confirmed in January 2023 that she and Kody were no longer married, marking her departure as the third wife to leave the family in three years. Janelle, who is fifty-seven and welcomed six kids with Kody during their marriage, had followed suit in December 2022. The split followed years of public tension and private struggles within the Brown household. Kody Brown, who is also fifty-five, has faced scrutiny over his leadership style and the emotional impact of his decisions on his former spouses.

Emotional Reunion and Public Reaction

Kody Brown was overcome by a wave of emotion while moving his ex-wife Meri Brown to Utah, a moment that took her by surprise. During the Sunday, November 24, episode of Sister Wives, Kody told the cameras that Meri is 'on point today' and described her as 'the wonderful woman that I would have liked to have been married to.' This emotional exchange highlighted the complex feelings that persist between the former couple, even as they navigate their separate lives.

Meri's revelations provide a deeper understanding of the power dynamics that existed within the plural marriage structure that drew nationwide attention. The details about matching outfits and controlled appearances add context to the broader narrative of the show and the personal journeys of its stars. As Meri continues her life post-divorce, her candid reflections offer viewers a fresh perspective on the challenges faced by those in the public eye. The ongoing coverage of Sister Wives continues to explore these themes of autonomy and past relationships.