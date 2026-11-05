Meredith Marks Discusses Monica Garcia Return, Marriage Salvation, and New Diss Track

Meredith Marks opens up about the potential return of Monica Garcia to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, credits the show with saving her marriage during the pandemic, and teases a new diss track amid ongoing cast dynamics.

Meredith Marks, a prominent cast member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, has opened up about the complex dynamics within her cast and the potential return of former star Monica Garcia.

During the Ask Andy segment at the Bravo Fan Fest 2026, Marks addressed rumors and questions surrounding the possibility of Monica rejoining the franchise. She admitted that while she is not completely opposed to the idea, she recognizes that it may not make narrative sense for Monica to return at this particular juncture in the show's seventh season.

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Marks revealed that she has found Monica and her partner Carlos King to be quite entertaining together in recent footage, suggesting that their presence could bring a specific type of energy to the screen, even if it complicates the current storyline. This candid admission highlights the ongoing tension between maintaining genuine friendships and managing the dramatic requirements of reality television.

Marks Credits Show And Pandemic For Saving Marriage

Beyond the speculation of future casting, Marks has been reflecting on the profound impact the series has had on her personal life. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, she credited the combination of her participation in The Real Housewives and the global pandemic with saving her marriage. The intense pressures of filming, coupled with the isolating nature of COVID-19, forced a level of honesty and communication within her relationship that ultimately strengthened her bond with her husband.

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However, the experience has not been without its challenges. Marks recently appeared on Jase, Lauren, and Clint's podcast to discuss the emotional toll of filming alongside castmate Mary Cosby during a deeply traumatic time. Cosby has been grappling with the devastating loss of her son, Robert Cosby Jr., and Marks described the difficulty of continuing to film while supporting her friend through grief.

Marks Teases New Diss Track And Future Drama

This period tested the boundaries between professional obligations and personal empathy, requiring a delicate balance that few reality stars ever experience. Looking ahead, Marks is focused on the immediate future of the current cast rather than distant casting decisions. She teased that a new diss track is in production, referencing a song she originally wrote after experiencing what she described as nasty behavior toward her last year, including an incident involving a plane.

Although she had tabled the track for a while, she has now decided to release it, adding another layer of musical drama to the ongoing feuds within the Salt Lake City house. Additionally, Marks expressed lingering questions about events that occurred during a previous cast trip to Bermuda, where former cast member Monica Garcia admitted to posting cruel rumors on the RealityVonTease account.

Marks stated that she is seeking clarity on why certain interactions unfolded the way they did, indicating that unresolved conflicts may continue to surface. As the series moves forward, the interplay between personal survival, professional performance, and unresolved historical grievances will likely define the next chapter of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.