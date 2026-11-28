Mercy Miller scores 23 to lead No. 1 Houston to a 77-46 win over Oakland
Mercy Miller scored 23 points as No. 1 Houston beat Oakland 77-46 in Houston's first game since taking the top spot in the AP Top 25 poll
77-46 on Friday night in its first game since taking over the top spot in The AP Top 25 poll. Miller was 7 of 10 from the floor, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range, and Weaver was 6 of 8 from the field, including 2 of 3 from deep, as Houston shot 50% from the field overall and 9 of 20 on 3-pointers.
Houston outrebounded Oakland 39-20, had 21 assists on 27 made field goals, and turned 13 Oakland turnovers into 18 points. The Cougars moved to No. 1 after winning three games in three days in Las Vegas last week, including victories over then-No. 1 ranked Florida and No. 11 Kansas, en route to the Players Era 8 championship.had 10 points for Oakland . The Golden Grizzlies dropped to 0-8 on the road this season.
Oakland shot 38% and was 7 of 22 on 3-pointers. Houston’s lead grew to 21-2 on a 3-pointer by Weaver with 12:53 left in the half. Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage hereMen's CBK AP Top 25: A Chaotic Week Means A New No. 1How Much Are College Football Players Really Making?
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