Mercy Miller scored 21 points as No. 8 Houston holds off a late charge by No. 11 Kansas to win the Players Era 8 tournament championship 92-83

Freshman Tyran Stokes, who sat out Wednesday’s semifinal against West Virginia with a bone bruise, led Kansas with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Houston led by as many as 24, but the Jayhawks cut the deficit to 81-76 with 2:33 remaining on two free throws by Blyden.

Houston then turned the ball over, andBut Thomas drove for a layup and, after a Kansas turnover, hit a floater in the lane to extend Houston’s lead to 85-77. Houston opened the game with a 15-3 run over the first six minutes. The Cougars extended their lead to 40-18 with 6:03 remaining in the first half. Kansas got no closer than 16 points, and Houston took a 54-34 lead into halftime.

Also read How to Watch Kansas and Houston Face off in Players Era 8 Title Game

Gillespie had 10 first-half points for the Cougars, while Miller hit three 3-pointers for nine points. Houston shot 51% from the field in the first half, while limiting the Jayhawks to 35% .

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