So Ji-sub stars in the violent K-Drama Mercy for None, which reached 24.7 million hours viewed in its first week on Netflix amid a gang war storyline.

Netflix's latest Korean drama sensation, Mercy for None, has captured global attention by accumulating an impressive 24.7 million hours viewed within its first week of release. The series delivers a high-octane narrative centered on Nam Gi-jun, a former assassin who is forced out of retirement when a tragedy strikes his family. This violent tale of retribution has quickly distinguished itself in the streaming landscape, drawing comparisons to action-heavy Western thrillers for its unflinching commitment to visceral combat and emotional stakes.

Mercy for None Plot Overview and Central Conflict

The narrative of Mercy for None introduces two rival criminal organizations that have historically ruled Seoul with an iron fist. The Bongsan Gang, led by Gu Bong-san, represents a traditional, street-level crime syndicate, while the Joowoon Group, commanded by Lee Joo-won, operates as a more sophisticated, white-collar organized crime entity. Despite their differing methodologies, these two powerful factions agreed to a fragile truce eleven years ago following a devastating internal conflict that threatened to consume the city.

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Under the terms of this historic agreement, whichever group initiated hostilities or crossed established boundaries was required to accept full responsibility for the breach. This diplomatic arrangement allowed both the Bongsan Gang and the Joowoon Group to significantly expand their respective business empires. More importantly for the leadership, the truce succeeded in keeping their sons away from the brutal violence that surrounded their criminal enterprises, providing a decade of relative stability in the underworld.

The Murder of Nam Gi-seok and Gi-juns Return

The delicate peace shattered overnight when Lee Joo-won's right-hand man, Nam Gi-seok, was brutally murdered in a parking lot. All available evidence initially pointed toward the Bongsan Gang as the perpetrators of this heinous act. As the two gangs immediately began a fierce blame game, Gi-seok's older brother, Nam Gi-jun, emerged from an eleven-year retirement, devastated by the cold-blooded loss of his sibling.

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Nam Gi-jun, portrayed by So Ji-sub, was a former enforcer for the Bongsan Gang but was technically no longer affiliated with either criminal faction at the time of the killing. Feeling that the official channels were compromised or ineffective, Gi-jun decided to take matters into his own hands. His desperate quest for answers and justice pulled him back into the dark underworld he had worked tirelessly to leave behind, forcing him to confront the violent history he once escaped.

So Ji-sub Performs Grueling Fight Choreography

In this role, So Ji-sub departs from the flashier, more agile combat style he displayed in his recent thriller Agent Kim Reactivated. Instead, he portrays a perpetually cynical character who has spent eleven years without throwing a single punch. This long period of inactivity, combined with a severe medical complication, has resulted in a noticeably rigid and constrained fighting style that Gi-jun must adapt to in order to survive.

Gi-jun suffers from a severed Achilles tendon, a physical limitation that fundamentally alters how he engages in combat. Rather than wasting precious energy on head-on attacks, he has developed a defensive strategy that involves swiftly deflecting incoming blows and turning his opponents' own aggressive moves against them. This tactical shift requires immense precision and allows him to capitalize on the momentum of his attackers to neutralize threats efficiently.

Violent Consequences and Physical Toll of the Truce

The show depicts several examples of Gi-jun's unique combat approach, including breaking an opponent's leg mid-kick, shoving a beverage can into a assailant's mouth, and smashing a pursuer's head against glass. His ability to transform almost any everyday object into a lethal weapon, combined with his trusty steel bat, provides him with a significant tactical advantage. This style is most prominently showcased in Episode 3, where Gi-jun takes on an entire army of men in a deserted compound.

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Despite his skills, the narrative makes it clear that Gi-jun is not invincible. The series does not shy away from depicting the brutal physical toll of his quest, showing him getting punched, kicked, and stabbed across his body multiple times. He is portrayed as constantly being on the verge of death, fighting with a body that should barely be able to function. The camera lingers on the desperation in his eyes as he scrambles for his life, using every available tactic to get his attackers off him.