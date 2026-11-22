The European-Japanese BepiColombo mission arrived in orbit around Mercury on Saturday after an eight-year, 6-billion-mile journey. The two linked spacecraft will separate next month to study the planet from different altitudes.

The BepiColombo mission successfully entered orbit around Mercury on Saturday, concluding an arduous eight-year journey across the inner solar system. This achievement marks the first time a spacecraft has reached the sun's closest planet in more than a decade. The linked robotic explorers, representing a joint effort between European and Japanese space agencies, have officially joined the limited group of visitors to this challenging world.

The European Space Agency and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency are now preparing for the next phase of operations. The two separate spacecraft units are scheduled to detach from one another next month. This separation will allow them to map the planet from different altitudes simultaneously, enhancing the quality of the data they collect.

Also read A New Mission Arrives at Mercury, the Solar System's Most Mysterious Planet

The mission's arrival was confirmed after several hours of anxious waiting for flight controllers in Germany. Telemetry data traveled ninety-four million miles before confirming that thruster firings had slowed the craft enough for Mercury's weak gravity to capture it. The confirmation came via social media announcement by the European Space Agency after teams analyzed the incoming signals.

BepiColombo is only the third spacecraft to visit Mercury in history. The first was NASA's Mariner 10, which flew past the planet three times during the mid-1970s. The last successful mission was NASA's Messenger, which orbited Mercury from 2011 until it crashed into the surface in 2015 after running out of fuel.

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The mission is named after the late Italian mathematician Giuseppe Bepi Colombo, whose orbital mechanics expertise made the journey possible. Launched in 2018, the spacecraft took a complex route involving gravity-assist flybys. It passed Earth once, Venus twice, and Mercury six times before finally entering orbit.

This long path added more than six billion miles to the spacecraft's total distance traveled. The conjoined spacecraft shed their mother ship in September to begin the final leg of their journey. Now separated, the European satellite and the Japanese smaller craft will operate independently.

Lead project scientist Geraint Jones stated that the team is eager for new data to start streaming down in the spring. The mission will allow scientists to compare unprecedented measurements taken by two different spacecraft at the same time. This dual perspective is expected to provide deeper insights into the planet's structure and behavior.

The two satellites will study Mercury's dense interior and its exterior magnetic field. They will also examine the planet's surface features, including impact craters and volcanic plains. Additionally, they will analyze mountain ridges and peaks that jut as high as three miles above the surface.

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Operating at Mercury presents significant engineering challenges due to extreme environmental conditions. Surface temperatures can exceed eight hundred degrees Fahrenheit. These extreme heat levels place substantial strain on the spacecraft's electronic and engineering systems.

Space agency officials have set a goal to keep the mission operational for at least one Earth year. This duration is equivalent to four Mercury years due to the planet's rapid orbital period. Keeping the instruments cool enough to function will be a huge technical challenge throughout the mission.

Despite its proximity to Earth, Mercury remains one of the least explored planets in the solar system. It has received fewer visits than the outer planets Uranus and Neptune. Those distant worlds were visited only once by Voyager 2 during the 1980s.