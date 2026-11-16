Mercedes Takes Aim at Tesla with New Hands-Free Driving Tech

The new subscription-based features begin in California before a nationwide OTA rollout in 2027.

Hands-Free Highway Assist arrives at the end of this year for select eligible customers in California, with nationwide availability coming in spring 2027. MB. Drive Assist Pro, meanwhile, rolls out next year and brings active driving assistance to off-highway environments.

If Tesla operates under the Silicon Valley mantra of "move fast and break things," then Mercedes, like most automotive players outside China, runs on "move steadily and avoid unnecessary liability.

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" To wit, Mercedes took nearly half a dozen years to roll out a competing system to Tesla’s point-to-point automated driving system better known as Full Self-Driving .the automated driving technology allows so-equipped Mercedes models to accelerate, brake, steer, and respond to dynamic environmental features such as traffic lights, road signs, and nearby vehicles and pedestrians. With the aid of the automaker's aptly named Hands-Free Highway Assist, Mercedes models equipped with MB.

Drive Assist Pro can handle the majority—if not all—of the tasks of driving with minimal input from the person behind the steering wheel. Mercedes is blunt about the capabilities of both systems and does not attempt to obfuscate the active role the driver plays when using these subscription-based services. Though it didn’t dive into specifics, the company stated it plans to give eligible customers access to the features for an undetermined trial period.

The automaker plans to initially launch these driver-assist tools in December 2026 to a limited number of California customers with select Mercedes models running the brand's MB. OS software via an over-the-air update. Nationwide rollout follows in 2027 through an OTA update for current owners of compatible Mercedes models, new versions of which will be able to leave the lot with one or both features active.

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, GLC-class EV, GLE-class, GLS-class, S-class, and 2026 CLA-class EV models equipped with the brand’s MB. Drive Assist suite of driver-assist features.

Meanwhile, MB. Drive Assist-equipped 2027 GLB-class, C-class, gas-powered GLC-class, and AMG GT 4-Doors will support Hands-Free Highway Assist but not MB. Drive Assist Pro. Earlier this year, Mercedes invited us to San Francisco to experience MB.

Drive Assist Pro automated driving system from the passenger seat. Less than 12 months later, we returned to the Bay Area to experience the tech from the driver's seat of an Once activated, MB. Drive Assist Pro puttered the battery-powered Benz around north San Francisco with smooth but cautious inputs. If early iterations of Full Self-Driving reacted with the timidity and hesitancy of a new driver, MB.

Drive Assist Pro approached the dense urban environment of San Fran like an experienced driver playing the part of a diffident tourist visiting the area for the first time. For instance, after successfully stopping for a red light at an intersection with a busy crosswalk, MB. Drive Assist Pro struggled to take off after the light turned green.

Instead, it ever so slowly crept forward before applying the brakes again the moment its various cameras and sensors detected movement from a pedestrian standing at either end of the crosswalk ahead, seemingly interpreting such motions as an intent by the individual to enter the crosswalk. Getting across the intersection ultimately required us to temporarily override the system with a quick boot of the right pedal.

A second such incident occurred a few minutes later when the battery-powered Benz encountered a truck standing in our lane. MB. Drive Assist Pro navigated around this obstacle by swiftly entering and exiting the opposing lane of this narrow two-way road. Once clear of the truck, the dual-motor Mercedes spotted a stop sign ahead.

Theslowed to a halt before fully reentering its lane. Again, we overrode MB. Drive Assist Pro with a nudge of the accelerator, which brought every bit of the Benz out of the way of oncoming traffic. Between its occasional need for overrides and its inability to operate completely hands-free, MB.

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Drive Assist Pro certainly has room to improve. Even so, the system’s actions never left us feeling in danger or uncomfortable. Likewise, we quickly adapted to keeping a hand on the wheel while MB. Drive Assist Pro took charge of steering duties.

Ideal? No. Acceptable? Yes. Mercedes will let drivers go hands-free on the highway, though.

We got a feel for the brand’s aptly named Hands-Free Driving Assist system from behind the wheel of aOperating Hands-Free Driving Assist is by way of the brand’s usual cruise control layout. An instrument cluster graphic of a steering wheel lets drivers know whether or not hands-free driving is available. As with other competing systems, Hands-Free Highway Assist can perform automatic lane changes.

The Mercedes setup pulls these off with little drama, and will do so with or without the presence of the driver’s hands. Put a destination into the in-dash navigation system, and the lane-change function will guide you to your exit. Stay vigilant around toll areas, though. We almost ran one after the plug-in Benz failed to clock the red stoplight above.

Likewise, be ready to take over driving duty even on mildly curving stretches of highway. It’s arguably the most irritating characteristic of Hands-Free Driving Assist. Fortunately, Mercedes can continue to make Hands-Free Driving Assist and MB. Drive Assist Plus better over time courtesy of its partnership with Nvidia.

By collecting more real-world driving data, Mercedes and Nvidia can use this information to improve system performance, eventually deploying these changes directly to vehicles through an OTA update. Despite their shared last name, Greg Fink is not related to Ed"Big Daddy" Roth's infamous Rat Fink. Both Finks, however, are known for their love of cars, car culture, and—strangely—monogrammed one-piece bathing suits. Greg's career in the media industry goes back more than a decade.

His previous experience includes stints as an editor at publications such as