Studio Teddy unveils a new trailer for Mercedes of the Last Blood, an isekai anime starring Anna Nagase, set to premiere on January 10, 2027, following the vampire noble Mercedes Grunewald.

Mercedes of the Last Blood is making a significant resurgence in popular culture with the revelation of its first official anime adaptation trailer. Scheduled to begin broadcasting on January 10, 2027, this new series offers a unique spin on the isekai genre by focusing on Mercedes Grunewald, a disgruntled reincarnated individual given a second chance at life.

The Core Details of Mercedes Grunewald Story

The narrative centers on Mercedes Grunewald, a descendant of vampire nobility who was forced to live in the countryside with her mother due to bad blood between her father and the rest of the clan. Unsure of her future or position in the house's line of succession, she instead becomes a professional dungeon crawler, defying the traditional expectations placed upon her.

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In anticipation for the anime's January release and kicking off the new year, the production team revealed a stunning new trailer and promotional art. This visual material depicts the titular Mercedes wielding her signature battle axe while surrounded by shattered glass, teasing other characters that appear throughout the series.

Star-Studded Voice Cast and Production Team

The main voice cast for the anime was also shared, which includes a star-studded cast consisting of Anna Nagase, known for her role as Akane in Your Name, who will voice the lead character. The series is being produced by Studio Teddy, an independent anime studio founded in 2014 that previously produced the main animation for various heavy-hitting anime series in a smaller capacity.

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Although being their first original animation project, Studio Teddy has worked on a number of industry staples in supporting roles. The director for the series is Kunihisa Sugishima, best known for his work on previous major anime titles, bringing a high level of experience to this debut original production.

Real-World Impact and Global Availability

As of writing, there is currently no official announcement when a global streaming service like Crunchyroll or HIDIVE will be picking up the anime to stream for global audiences. However, the original light novel series has been picked up and localized for English-speaking audiences by J-Novel Club, allowing fans to read the source material in English.

Available digitally under the title, the first four volumes of the series are currently available directly through the publisher's site for purchase as an e-book. The series was eventually picked up for a print release by TO Books, who collected the series into light novels and began publishing the books in 2021.

Ongoing Series and Market Performance

The series is still ongoing, and has a manga adaptation that condenses the story into a graphic novel format. The manga is also available in English through J-Novel Club, providing multiple entry points for new fans to engage with the lore. The franchise has an extremely impressive 200,000 copies in circulation, signaling strong market interest.

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Vampires have been making a major comeback in popular media in recent years, with films, games, and anime reinventing the nocturnal blood-suckers to bring them back into the limelight. This new adaptation aims to capitalize on that trend by offering a fresh perspective on the vampire trope through the eyes of Mercedes Grunewald.

With the trailer dropping and the cast announcement made, fans are eager to see how Studio Teddy and director Kunihisa Sugishima will bring this unique story to life. The January 10, 2027 premiere date gives the studio ample time to ensure high-quality animation that does justice to the source material's popularity.