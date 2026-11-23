Mercedes Mims faces felony assault and DWI charges in El Paso County after allegedly striking a sheriff deputy multiple times while being removed from a vehicle on Horizon Boulevard.

Mercedes Mims, a 34-year-old resident of El Paso, was taken into custody by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office on Friday night for serious offenses including assault on a peace officer and driving while intoxicated. The arrest occurred at 9:23 p.m. on November 20 at the Love's Truck Stop located at 1300 Horizon Boulevard in El Paso County. Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle disturbance and discovered Mims asleep alone inside a car that was parked partially on the curb.

Details of the Incident on Horizon Boulevard

Upon arrival at the scene, law enforcement officers observed the vehicle resting on the sidewalk curb with Mims asleep in the driver's seat. When deputies approached the vehicle to assist her, they determined she was intoxicated. As they attempted to help her exit the car, Mims allegedly struck a deputy in the face multiple times. This physical altercation resulted in her immediate arrest for assault on a peace officer, a felony charge, alongside misdemeanor charges for driving while intoxicated.

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Mercedes Mims Bond and Detention Status

Following her arrest, Mercedes Mims was transported to the El Paso County Jail Facility for processing and booking. The court set specific financial bonds for the two primary charges she faces. The bond for the felony assault on a peace officer charge is established at $5,000, while the bond for the driving while intoxicated charge is set at $2,000. The total combined bond amount for her release is $7,000. Mims remains in custody pending further legal proceedings and court appearances.

Sheriff Oscar Ugarte Addresses Safety Concerns

El Paso County Sheriff Oscar Ugarte issued a public statement regarding the incident, emphasizing the department's zero-tolerance policy for violence against law enforcement. The sheriff stated that his deputies work daily to ensure community safety and that any assault on a peace officer is treated with the utmost seriousness. The sheriff's office highlighted the importance of officers maintaining their safety while performing their duties, particularly in unexpected situations involving intoxicated individuals.

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Public Safety Advice and Alcohol Awareness

In addition to condemning the assault, Sheriff Oscar Ugarte used the incident to issue a public safety warning regarding alcohol consumption and driving. The statement explicitly asked residents and visitors who plan to drink to arrange a sober ride in advance. This precaution ensures that everyone can return home safely without endangering themselves or others on the road. The sheriff emphasized that planning ahead prevents dangerous situations and reduces the burden on law enforcement responding to preventable accidents.

Legal Consequences and Next Steps

The charges against Mercedes Mims include both felony and misdemeanor counts, which will require her to appear in court for arraignments and subsequent hearings. The assault on a peace officer charge carries significant legal weight, reflecting the violence inflicted on the deputy during the arrest. The driving while intoxicated charge adds further legal complications to her case. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office provided these details via a news release to inform the public and document the circumstances of the arrest.