Mercedes-Maybach Is Turning a 508-Foot Megayacht Into a Private Members’ Club

Mercedes-Maybach's new yacht-club concept aboard the forthcoming 'Beyond Horizons' will cater to 300 carefully vetted co-owners.

is betting that the ultimate clubhouse is one that floats, with a 508-foot superyacht serving as its ever-changing backdrop for private dinners, business meetings, wellness retreats, and cultural events.

The Last Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss Could Now Fetch Over $6 Millionwill bring together 300 carefully selected co-owners, each granted four weeks at sea annually. There will be little shortage of traditional yacht-world indulgence, from a sprawling beach club and spa to helicopter transfers and a 230-foot shadow vessel laden with toys.

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Yet the yacht may ultimately be the least interesting part of the proposition.and the man behind the club’s community-building strategy, the real luxury lies in the people aboard it. Prospective members will be heavily vetted, creating what Caring describes as a “vibrant, exciting, dynamic group with nothing to prove.

” Beyond the yacht itself, the club promises a year-round social calendar, from live concerts and art exhibitions at sea to private events ashore with fashion houses, watchmakers, and fellow members’ clubs. It reflects a broader shift in luxury, where access to a curated community is becoming as desirable as the experiences and possessions that wealth can buy.less a private yacht club and more akin to a floating social ecosystem.

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At a $4 million buy-in and seven-figure annual fee, access hardly comes cheap. But unlike yacht ownership, members are buying into something that cannot be parked, stored or passed down: a constantly moving network of experiences and, perhaps more importantly, the people with whom to share them.

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