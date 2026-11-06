Mercedes May Delay U.S. Production Of The GLC Until 2030

Though Mercedes-Benz originally planned to build the GLC at its Alabama manufacturing plant by 2027, the timeline appears to be delayed until 2030.

, allowing it to avoid tariffs when importing the current model from Europe. Though the German automaker never gave a firm date as to when American production of the GLC would start, it has reportedly delayed these plans by more than two years.

Unnamed sources have revealed tothat U.S. production of the GLC may not start until May 2030, well beyond forecasts that had indicated assembly could start in late 2027. No explanation has been given for the reported delay, though Mercedes will certainly feel the impact on its bottom line. The automaker sold almost 54,000 examples of the GLC through the first nine months of 2026 in the U.S., and more than 71,000 total in 2025.

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The SUV is currently built in Europe and. One possible explanation for the update in manufacturing plans is a report that the tariff rate could be cut to 10% by the U.S. Commerce Department, a change that would save Mercedes millions of dollars. If that happens, Mercedes may lose the impetus to fast-track North American GLC production. The German brand currently operates an important manufacturing facility in Alabama, where it builds the GLE, GLE Coupe, and GLS.

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Earlier this year, the plant built its 5 millionth vehicle, and Mercedes has committed to investing more than $7 billion in its U.S. operations by 2030, showing just how serious it is about American production. Of this investment, $4 billion will be directed specifically to the Alabama site. If reports about the GLC's American production future are true, it's unlikely the current-generation model will be produced locally.

Mercedes launched the second-gen GLC in 2022, and analysts don't think it'd make sense to build this model in the U.S. After all, it'll be eight years old by 2030. As a result, it's more likely the next-generation version will be the one manufactured in North America. Very little is known about this new model, but we believe it will retain a large selection of combustion and hybrid powertrains, while continuing to offer an