From the private collection of Mercedes-Benz itself comes an extremely rare concept car, penned by Bruno Sacco, and up for auction with an eye-watering price.

One of the rarest and most valuable Mercedes-Benz models in existence is heading to auction on February 3, 2027. The car, a C 111, is one of just 17 units ever produced and was conceived as a modern vision of the legendary 300 SL.

The C 111 never reached production, and this is the first time one has been offered for sale. Mercedes owns all 13 remaining examples, and this one, known as Wagen 33, is said to be worth over $27.5 million. , the C 111 was unveiled at the 1969 IAA Frankfurt Motor Show in an eye-catching shade of orange and had a wild wedge shape unlike any other Mercedes before it.

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Not only was the design unique, but the C 111 was presented with a unique four-rotor Wankel engine with 345 horsepower and a claimed 186-mph top speed. The German brand considered ways to produce the C 111, but concluded it wouldn't be possible. According to, there were 38 current or future regulations it wouldn't comply with in the U.S., including fuel economy standards that would have necessitated an all-new rotary powertrain.

Not even blank checks from rich collectors were enough to convince Mercedes to sell the car.as one of just eight updated C111-II models. It was used as an experimental prototype for testing sill-mounted fuel tanks and luggage compartment temperatures at the Hockenheimring alongside three other prototypes used for evaluating performance.

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After its testing retirement, the car starred in the first German edition of"Playboy" and, in 1975, was added toSince then, it's been shown at various museums and shows in Europe, including London's Science Museum. In 2024, it was recommissioned by Mercedes-Benz Classic and shipped to the U.S. and displayed at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. In July 2025, Mercedes F1 driver George Russell drove it to the British Grand Prix.

The iconic prototype has 15,389 miles under its belt and looks just as good now as it did when it was first unveiled. The 2.4-liter, four-rotor engine delivered 345 horsepower at 7,700 rpm and 289 pound-feet of torque when it was new and is paired with a five-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive. It boasts a claimed 0-62 mph time of 4.8 seconds, a figure which is still very respectable today.

Whoever ends up winning the auction can rest assured that Mercedes-Benz won't flood the market by starting to sell the 12 other C 111s in its collection. In fact, the carmaker has signed a contract barring it from selling another C 111 for at least the next 25 years.