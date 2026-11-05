Mercedes-Benz’s Level 3 Self-Driving Ambitions Were ‘Early,’ CTO Says; Focus Now Turns to Level 2++

The new S-Class sets back the autonomous clock a little, but that might not be such a bad thing.

Mercedes-Benz’s autonomy roadmap has been a bit jumbled as of late. It was well over three years ago that the company’sThose were exciting times on the surface, but with a hard speed limit of about 40 mph, the actual use case of the system wasn’t so great for American roads.

A couple of years have since gone by from when Drive Pilot launched on the EQS and S-Class, so one might expect that Mercedes has taken those years to expand the system’s capability to higher speeds. That’s not exactly what’s been happening, though. Instead, theIn a recent media roundtable, Mercedes-Benz CTO Jörg Burzer explained how Mercedes’s thinking has evolved.

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“Level 3 ... so, what we did is, we were the first ones bringing Level 3 on the street in the U.S. and in Germany,” Burzer started. “And sometimes if you are too early, then you see that you have to work on what the customer really wants. And the challenge we had is facing the usability of the system.

” Rolling out a Level 3 highway system that was only capable of working at speeds typically reserved for urban streets, well, it sort of defeats the purpose. Yes, it was great for traffic jams, but Mercedes itself admits this Level 3 system was just too early.

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“And then obviously we realized that we have to expand the ODD . We have to make it faster and from the speed level, but also we worked on the sensor set, and we learned a lot,” Burzer said.

“And this was then fitting into everything we do, our normal hands-free, with Level 2++ . What’s up with the “Level 2++” talk? It’s the small step back Mercedes is taking from Level 3. Arguably, the Level 2++ system shipping on the S-Class and more new Mercedes models will be more helpful than the Level 3 it offered previously.

However, being Level 2, it puts the onus and responsibility of the car back on the driver behind the wheel. With the Drive Pilot’s Level 3 operation, you could legally text or otherwise be completely disengaged from the driving experience with it activated. Being able to go hands-free on the highway at high speeds is a driver assistance feature offered by all sorts of automakers today.

Burzer recognizes how important it is for Mercedes to be competitive in this market, hence the switch to an extremely capable Level 2 system. The real trick will be rolling out in the months ahead, as the “++” part of the system allows for true point-to-point autonomous navigation on city streets. You’ll still need to pay attention, but the car should be able to do most of the work for you.

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That’s the level Mercedes intends to stay at until it cracks Level 4, too. Instead of ramping back up to Level 3, Burzer believes it’s best to skip all the way toward Level 4, where you’d be able to do anything in the driver’s seat.

“So we have, in the S-Class, up to 27 sensors for Level 2++,” Burzer said. “With this experience, we basically also decided,But it’ll be a long time before Level 4 autonomous driving is available on a Mercedes-Benz vehicle, Burzer says he believes. Sometime after 2030 is his current best prediction. And when it does arrive, expect the features to roll out slowly, with urban driving being the last to fully come online.

A Michigan-born car nut and racing enthusiast, Zac Palmer is talking about or thinking about cars somewhere. He bought his first when he was still 15, a 2001 Acura Integra GS-R that still resides in the garage today. It's now joined by a 2004 Porsche Boxster S, and there will be even less practical additions to follow. Palmer worked at both Autoweek and Autoblog before joining R&T.