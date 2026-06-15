Mercedes-AMG's 2027 GLS and GLE 63 SUVs Get Faster, Louder, and More Exciting

The 2027 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S and GLS63 receive a major update, including a new 603-hp flat-plane-crank twin-turbo V-8, revised styling, upgraded tech, and enhanced performance.

were recently treated to a significant refresh, it was only a matter of time until we learned what that meant for their AMG variants. Now we know, and for fans of Benz’s V-8, the news is great.

The 2027 Mercedes-AMG GLS63 4Matic+ and the smaller 2027 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S 4Matic+ will be the first AMGs to use the automaker’s newly redesigned 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 which is good for 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. The engine is part of a family of flat-plane-crank V-8 engines. It’s a powerplant that’s designed to make big Mercedes cars and SUVs go fast—all while reducing emissions at the same time. Oh, and in the AMGs, they sound amazing.

It should be enough to propel the GLE63 S from 0 to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds, with the GLS making the point and shoot to 60 in 4.1 seconds. A heavily revised version of the automaker’s long-running V-8, it has an improved injection system, new intake and exhaust ports, and a modified intake camshaft, and its 48-volt mild hybrid system has a new integrated starter-generator to eliminate lag as the power builds.

Engineers say 80 percent of the parts were changed to make the engine more compliant with ever-tightening emissions regulations, all while making power delivery more spontaneous thanks to the flat-plane crankshaft. The engine in both models is hooked up to AMG’s Speedshift nine-speed automatic transmission to manage the gear swapping.

A new performance exhaust system was also added for the AMG SUVs that can modulate engine sound from subtle in Comfort mode to roaring in Sport+ by adjusting the exhaust flaps. At the pinnacle of the Mercedes-AMG SUV food chain in size and price is the 2027 GLS63.

It gets a new front end with a distinctive grille, LED lighting, enlarged air intakes to better feed the engine, and a redesigned bumper to lend it something of an off-road vehicle feel—although it’s more for appearance’s sake than actual protection. Out back, a new twin-tailpipe design expels the exhaust from the V-8, and a choice of AMG and AMG-forged wheel designs are available up to 23 inches in size, including wheels in silver or black matte.

The GLS63 also gets the AMG Ride Control+ suspension with adaptive damping that reacts to the road and can be set for a smooth or sporty ride, while Active Ride Control works to help mitigate body roll. There’s also a fully variable torque control system to help keep things further in line.

If you do end up going off-road in your GLS, the Trail drive program increases the ride height by 2.2 inches, and the all-wheel-drive SUV has a locking rear differential. Turn the dial to Sport or Sport+, and it lowers theInside, as you’d expect, things are decidedly upscale and sport themed.

Aiming the wheels is the latest-generation AMG performance steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather or an exclusive carbon fitment, with updated controls on the wheel that also activate numerous AMG performance functions. Upholstery is available in a full sweep of Nappa leather appointments in an assortment of colors, including Macchiato Beige, Beech Brown, or black.

Of course, you can dial it up even further in the cabin through the special Manufaktur customization program, with Yacht Blue, Truffle Brown, and Carmine Red as the standout colors. Standard layout is for six passengers, with an optional seven-seat configuration. The performance headliner of the AMG SUV lineup is the GLE63 S SUV and its sloped-roof coupe variant.

Given that it uses the same V-8 with the same 603 horsepower in a smaller, lighter package, not surprisingly, that makes the AMG GLE the quicker SUV over the GLS. The AMG GLE gets more of an A-shaped grille treatment to help distinguish it from its GLE53 sibling and the GLS63, as well as a different bumper designed to improve cooling and new headlights .

The rear has been fitted with angled twin tailpipes, a different look from the round pipes of the 53. Like the GLS, the all-wheel-drive GLE63 S gets AMG’s limited-slip differential, and it rolls on a choice of wheels up to 22 inches. Inside, there are similar color choices to the GLS for its quilted Nappa leather seating and trim and the same AMG steering wheel treatment.

Also like the GLS, buyers can tap into the Manufaktur program to personalize their vehicle. Get the newest car reviews, hottest auto news, and expert analysis of the latest trends delivered straight to your inbox!





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