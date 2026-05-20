Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Unveiled

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe represents a significant step in the brand's electrified journey, featuring four doors and three axial flux electric motors in its powertrain. The innovative drivetrain architecture, dubbed the Mercedes High Performance Electric Architecture, promises advancements for future AMG EVs. The GT 4-Door Coupe promises to challenge speed limits, with a claimed 0-60-mph run of 2.0 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 186 mph, thanks to its impressive power output of 1153 horsepower.

The 2027 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is here, boasting a new chapter in the brand's electrified lineup. It features three axial flux electric motors in its powertrain, generating a combined 1153 horsepower and ensuring impressive performance metrics.

The innovative drivetrain platform, Mercedes High Performance Electric Architecture, serves as a basis for future AMG EVs, incorporating axial flux motors for enhanced power density and precise torque vectoring. It offers a claimed 0-60-mph run of 2.0 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 186 mph. The 106-kWh battery pack and 800-volt NCMA battery pack ensure impressive range and quick charging capabilities





RoadandTrack / 🏆 577. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Electric Drivetrain Axial Flux Electric Motors The Mercedes High Performance Electric Archite Advanced Performance Features Maximized Range And Quick Charging Capabilitie

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mercedes’ electric AMG GT 4-door coupe can go 0-60 in 2 secondsYour new super sedan has arrived.

Read more »

Mercedes-AMG Wants To Kill The Taycan With Its AMG GT 4-Door CoupeThe all-new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe will be sold in GT 55 and GT 63 specifications

Read more »

The New, All-Electric Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Is a 1,153 HP Super SedanMerecedes-AMG just unveiled the redesigned GT 4-Door. The coupe-style sedan is available exclusively with an fully electric powertrain.

Read more »

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door: A Practical, Powerful, and Fast Electric CoupeThe 2027 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door is a new electric coupe with up to 1,153 hp and a new architecture that can handle as much as 1,300 hp. It features three new axial flux electric motors, two in the back and one in the front, that are smaller, lighter, and more powerful than previous Mercedes electric motors.

Read more »