Mercado Bitcoin Discloses Stellar Address After $40M Hack

Mercado Bitcoin reveals the specific on-chain address holding 6.7 million stolen Stellar tokens following a security breach exceeding 40 million dollars. The exchange has paused all transactions while investigating the compromise.

Brazilian cryptocurrency platform Mercado Bitcoin has publicly identified the specific blockchain address holding 6.7 million Stellar ( XLM) tokens. This disclosure follows a significant security breach that resulted in the theft of assets valued at more than 40 million dollars. The exchange confirmed that the incident stemmed from a technical issue within one of its internal systems, prompting immediate protective measures to safeguard user funds.

Details Of The Security Breach

As a direct precautionary measure following the detection of the anomaly, Mercado Bitcoin temporarily suspended all deposits and withdrawals across its platform. Company representatives have assured clients that their assets remain safe and explicitly stated that there was no data leak compromising personal user information. The suspension remains in place as the technical team works to secure the environment and prevent further unauthorized activity.

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Independent blockchain analysis firm Hypernative tracked suspicious outflows from wallets linked to the exchange, estimating the total value of stolen assets at approximately 217 million reais. The analysis highlighted that the first unauthorized transfers occurred at approximately 02:15 UTC. These initial movements involved Bitcoin deposit addresses that were attributed to the exchange, signaling a compromise of operational reserves rather than segregated client assets.

The scope of the theft extended beyond Stellar, with analysts recording the movement of other major cryptocurrencies. Among the flagged assets withdrawn during the incident were 106 Bitcoin and 2,852 Ethereum. The hackers utilized direct token transfers to move these assets, a method that blockchain forensics teams view as indicative of a direct breach of the exchange's operational hot wallets.

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Stakeholder Positions And Investigation

Within the broader context of the stolen assets, blockchain analysts identified a large concentration of Stellar tokens. Specifically, about 6.7 million XLM were consolidated into addresses linked to the suspicious transactions. This specific finding became a critical focal point for the exchange's public communication strategy and its coordination with law enforcement agencies.

In an effort to assist the investigation and aid security firms, Mercado Bitcoin published the specific Stellar destination address where the stolen tokens are currently held. This move allows the community and third-party security researchers to track the movement of the assets in real time. The exchange emphasized that this transparency is part of its broader cooperation with authorities to recover the stolen funds.

At this time, the exchange has not confirmed the final total amount involved in the hack, nor has it disclosed exactly which internal system was compromised. The company also has not provided a specific date for the resumption of deposits and withdrawals. However, Mercado Bitcoin has promised to provide regular updates as the investigation progresses and more information becomes available to the public.

Impact And Next Steps

The incident has placed Mercado Bitcoin under intense scrutiny as the largest crypto exchange in Brazil. The breach affects not only the company's operational status but also impacts the broader market sentiment regarding the security of centralized exchanges. Users are currently advised to wait for official announcements regarding the platform's full recovery.

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Market observers are closely monitoring the movement of the 6.7 million XLM tokens. The ability to track these specific assets provides a rare opportunity for potential recovery, which is uncommon in many cryptocurrency theft cases. The exchange continues to work tirelessly to resolve the technical issues and restore full functionality to its services.