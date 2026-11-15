Merab Dvalishvili Calls for Release of Usman Nurmagomedov After Abu Dhabi Hotel Attack

Merab Dvalishvili urged Abu Dhabi authorities to free Usman Nurmagomedov's entourage after six attackers received six-month sentences and £61,000 fines.

UFC fighter Merab Dvalishvili called for the release of Usman Nurmagomedov and his entourage during his victory speech at an RAF wrestling event in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, days after he was attacked in the lobby of the Yas Hilton Hotel on Wednesday. The Georgian-American fighter spoke after defeating Brazil's Marlon Moraes within 90 seconds at the Etihad Arena.

The attack was filmed by members of Nurmagomedov's group and was described by the Abu Dhabi authorities as a revenge mission. Dvalishvili was left bloodied and bruised, and the attackers were detained shortly after the brawl spread across the hotel lobby.

Also read UFC star and 21-year-old friend reportedly cleared to wrestle at RAF days after fending off hotel lobby ambush

How the Yas Hilton Hotel Brawl Unfolded

Usman Nurmagomedov started the brawl on Wednesday by slapping Dvalishvili in the lobby of the Yas Hilton Hotel. The footage shows the group approaching Dvalishvili from behind, with one man speaking briefly to him before delivering the slap.

Dvalishvili was rocked and then kicked, and he was held back by a man he appeared to be with. He tried to fight back, but several men overwhelmed him while his companion was also attacked. The groups were eventually separated by others present in the lobby.

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The attack was a planned ambush rather than a spontaneous confrontation. It was four months in the making and traced back to an incident in July at an RAF event in Georgia, where Dvalishvili was competing in a freestyle wrestling show that UFC fighters are allowed to join outside their regular fight schedule.

Court Sentences and Dvalishvili's Response

The Abu Dhabi Court confirmed the punishments in a post shared online earlier this week. Nurmagomedov and his entourage were found to have caused panic, disturbed public security and endangered lives during the attack on Wednesday.

Two of Nurmagomedov's associates were each fined £10,000 for disturbing public security and assaulting others. The other two members of the group, who recorded the assault, were given six-month sentences, fined £61,000 each and had the devices used in the filming confiscated for violating privacy through information technology.

Under the ruling, six of the attackers were given six-month prison sentences and ordered to pay £61,000 each in fines. They will also be deported immediately once their sentences end.

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Dvalishvili shared a statement on social media in which he thanked the people of Abu Dhabi for their help in resolving the matter. He said he would not press charges and wanted peace for everyone involved, and his plea for their release was met with applause and cheers from a section of fans at the Etihad Arena.

Background to the Feud and What Comes Next

The dispute between Dvalishvili and the Nurmagomedov family has roots in a July confrontation in Georgia. Ahmed Gadzhimagomedov, a Dagestani wrestler and friend of Umar Nurmagomedov, confronted Dvalishvili about refusing to entertain a rematch with Umar, who lost a title shot to Dvalishvili last year.

Dvalishvili told Ariel Helwani that he had been relaxed before Gadzhimagomedov grabbed his neck and began yelling at him in Russian. He said he shoved Gadzhimagomedov in the neck during that confrontation, which was quickly defused.

For fans and fighters, the case shows how a personal rivalry can move from social media into public spaces, with consequences that include prison terms, heavy fines and deportation. The six attackers face deportation once their sentences are complete, and the court's ruling sets the penalties that will apply when those sentences end.