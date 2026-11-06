Mephisto Assembles a New Sinister Six Against the Avengers in Marvel Comics

Mephisto has built a Sinister Six roster of dead heroes and villains who made deals with him, unleashing them on the Avengers in Avengers Volume 10. Here is what the storyline means for readers.

Marvel has announced that Mephisto, the demonic ruler of Hell, has assembled his own Sinister Six roster and is sending the team against the Avengers in upcoming issues of the newly launched Avengers Volume 10. Each member is a dead hero or villain who once made a deal with Mephisto and was summoned from the afterlife to serve him. The storyline gives the long-running Spider-Man rogues team a more literal name than ever before.

The Sinister Six first appeared in 1964, when Doctor Octopus brought together Electro, Mysterio, Sandman, Vulture and Kraven the Hunter to take down their mutual enemy, Spider-Man. Since then, the team has been reshaped many times with different members and rosters. The new version is built around characters who have already died in Marvel continuity.

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Mephisto Builds a Sinister Six From Dead Deal-Makers

Mephisto is an ancient embodiment of evil who rules over the most traditional form of Hell in Marvel Comics, where he corrupts the innocent and collects souls. Recent issues of Captain America showed Doctor Doom overthrowing Mephisto and taking his place as Hell's leader, with the loyalty of the demonic legions.

In Captain America #16, written by Chip Zdarsky with art by Valerio Schiti, Romulo Fajardo Jr. and lettering by Joe Caramagna, Doom canceled all of Mephisto's past contracts. That move helped Doom solidify his rule, but it also appeared to set off a cosmic process in which angels arrived to reverse the effects of Mephisto's deals, including the one that had kept Spider-Man's Aunt May alive.

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Mephisto has also been searching out people who made deals with him in the past and claiming their hearts for reasons that have not been explained. Avengers Armageddon predicted that a victorious Mephisto would kill Spider-Man, which suggests that he is now making a play for infernal power with the new Sinister Six as his enforcers.

Dead Villains Return Through Old Mephisto Contracts

The 2025 Bring on the Bad Guys series revealed that villains including Abomination and the Green Goblin across Marvel history had made deals with Mephisto. That history explains why he is able to summon them as members of his Sinister Six. Because these characters are all dead in canon, the new storyline may be used to return at least a few of them to life permanently.

Abomination, also known as Emil Blonsky, died in Hulk Volume 2 #1 from 2008, written by Jeph Loeb with art by Ed McGuinness, when General Ross' Red Hulk killed him in revenge for his daughter Betty. Over the last two decades, Abomination has returned several times, but always in temporary or unstable forms before being forced back into death. His debt to Mephisto appears to date back to Secret Wars II in 1985, although fans believed it had been paid when Blonsky killed Akeyo Mokinyo in Bring on the Villains.

Sabretooth, also known as Victor Creed, is Wolverine's nemesis. He was beheaded by Wolverine, who wielded the Muramasa Blade, at the end of the 'Sabretooth War' arc in Wolverine Volume 7 #50 from 2024, written by Benjamin Percy and Victor LaValle. Sabretooth's ghost has appeared before, but Marvel has gone to unusual lengths to confirm that he is truly and officially dead.

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Sabretooth and Abomination Lead the Resurrection Risk

Sabretooth is widely seen as the most likely member of this roster to be permanently resurrected. Marco Checchetto's cover for The Avengers #4 places him front and center, which suggests he may serve as field leader for the new Sinister Six. He possesses immense strength, vicious claws and a healing factor that has at times overpowered Wolverine's own.

Abomination is considered the next most likely to receive a permanent resurrection. He is the only being on Earth whose base strength is higher than that of the Hulk, which makes him the team's powerhouse. Kraven the Hunter, also known as Sergei Kravinoff, is the only returning member of the original 1964 lineup. He died in Amazing Spider-Man Volume 5 #22 from 2019, written by Nick Spencer with art by Humberto Ramos, and was replaced by a near-identical clone son with the same name. The original Kraven died willingly to pass on his legacy, so he may be furious to be dragged back to life.

Carnage, the serial-killer son of Venom, is the final name on the list and the one exception. He can shapeshift into nearly any form and usually prefers vicious, bladed weapons. Unlike the other members, Carnage is technically alive in current canon, so his place on the roster marks a different kind of storyline for Marvel readers.