Mentor Middle School Student Tia Geisler Returns to Scripps National Spelling Bee with Championship Dreams

Thirteen‑year‑old Tia Geisler of Mentor, Ohio, prepares for her second appearance at the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee, juggling rigorous daily study, a packed extracurricular schedule, and a promise of a new cat if she qualifies again.

Mentor, Ohio – The 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee is set to showcase the country’s most gifted young spellers, and one of Northeast Ohio’s brightest hopefuls is poised to make a splash on the national stage.

Thirteen‑year‑old Tia Geisler, a student at Shore Middle School, has earned a coveted spot in Washington, D.C. , for her second appearance at the competition. Her first run in 2023 saw the then‑ten‑year‑old tie for 141st place, but this year she is determined to advance farther – and she has a whimsical reward in mind: a two‑liter bottle of Dr Pepper.

Geisler’s preparation has transformed her daily routine at Shore Middle School into a disciplined study regimen that blends technology, tradition, and personal talismans. Each day she spends one to two hours poring over spelling apps, dissecting root words, consulting old dictionaries, and reviewing the official "Words of the Champions" booklet.

"Anything in the dictionary is fair game," she explains, emphasizing her reliance on Merriam‑Webster as her primary reference. A pair of friendship bracelets and a carnelian rock sit on her desk as tangible symbols of focus and luck. Her father, Regis Geisler, plays an active role in keeping her motivated, offering occasional incentives and cheering her progress.

The promise of a new cat – already named Pop‑Tart in Tia’s imagination – was the condition that spurred her to qualify again, and the pact has now been fulfilled. Beyond the spelling bench, Tia leads a remarkably full extracurricular life. She plays clarinet in the school concert band, sings in the choir, participates in the theater club, competes in fast‑pitch softball and flag football, and follows a strength‑and‑conditioning program.

Yet, she says, spelling remains the centerpiece of her week as the national event approaches.

"I am feeling a mix of everything, I think. But I am ready," she says, balancing excitement with calm confidence. Her father recalls that her love of language manifested early – she was speaking before she could walk – and credits early reading as a critical factor in her development. The Mentor community has rallied around her, eager to watch her tackle the toughest words in the nation’s most watched spelling contest.

If she claims the title, the first thing she’ll do, she jokes, is purchase that two‑liter Dr Pepper, a small but sweet celebration of a dream realized. For viewers who want to follow Tia’s journey and the broader competition, live streams and local coverage details are available online





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