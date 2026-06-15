Mental health distress is on the rise, and remote work is a huge factor behind it: Study

Researchers found that remote workers spend significantly more time alone, and the shift could account for roughly one-third of the increase in mental distress since the pandemic.

Working from home has become a normal part of life for many employees since the pandemic, as it offers greater flexibility and control over where work gets done.

However, new research suggests that this shift may also be playing a role in rising mental health challenges. Researchers writing in the journal Science analyzed data from five large surveys covering more than 580,000 U.S. workers between 2011 and 2024. Their findings suggest that the rise of remote work has significantly increased social isolation and may account for roughly one-third of the increase in mental distress observed since the pandemic.

Recommended Videos The study focused on occupations that can be performed remotely, such as software development and office work, and compared them with jobs that require workers to be physically present. Remote workers are spending more time alone According to the researchers, workers in remote-friendly occupations spent 58% more hours working alone than those in jobs that cannot be done remotely. The likelihood of spending an entire day without any in-person human contact also increased by 72%.

The impact was even greater among people living alone. These workers were significantly more likely to go through a full day without interacting with another person, and they experienced a much larger increase in mental distress than workers living with family members. The findings suggest that many conversations about remote work have focused on flexibility, convenience, and productivity while overlooking a more basic question of what happens when millions of people spend much less time around other people every day?

The hidden downside of workplace flexibility For many adults, work is one of the few places where they regularly interact with people outside their households. Casual conversations, team meetings, lunch breaks, and other everyday interactions may seem unimportant, but they can play a meaningful role in maintaining social connections. The researchers are not arguing that companies should bring everyone back to the office full time.

Instead, the findings suggest that social connection could become a bigger challenge as remote and hybrid work arrangements become more common. As more companies embrace flexible work policies, the study raises an important question about how workers can maintain meaningful social connections when their workplace is no longer a place they regularly visit.





DigitalTrends / 🏆 95. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mental Health Remote Working

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Divorcees and widows share concerning mental health trait, researchers findNew research from Norway finds divorcees and widows may face higher mortality risk than those who remain coupled, highlighting social disconnection.

Read more »

Study links excessive sun exposure to increased mental health risks and premature deathA new study of 270,000 Britons finds that more than 90 minutes of daily sunshine is associated with higher rates of depression, dementia, and early mortality, challenging the notion that sun is universally beneficial.

Read more »

Mental Health Emerges as a Political Identity, Study FindsNew research sHows that mental illness is increasingly becoming a political identity, particularly among younger Americans and Democrats, influencing policy preferences toward greater welfare spending and opposition to law enforcement funding.

Read more »

Colorado Researchers Working to Protect Firefly PopulationA team of researchers at the Butterfly Pavilion in Colorado is working to learn more about fireflies and how to reintroduce lab-bred fireflies into the wild to help declining populations. The team has been trekking through Fort Collins to capture fireflies and study their behavior, and they are documenting and understanding the firefly population in Colorado as much as they can.

Read more »