Mental Health Crisis Among Youth: Lockdown Legacy Drives Surge in Missing Children Cases

The BBC series 'Reported Missing' highlights the alarming increase in missing children cases linked to mental health crises exacerbated by lockdowns. Police officers describe spending more time on mental health emergencies than crime, as teenagers like Bobby and Larissa spiral into despair.

The scars of repeated lockdowns are now starkly visible in the mental health of an entire generation, as the BBC documentary 'Reported Missing' reveals the harrowing consequences for vulnerable teenagers.

The program, now in its fifth series, follows police in Scotland as they search for young people who have vanished, often due to severe depression and anxiety. Police Constable Andy Porteous from Edinburgh offers a sobering perspective: When coming on shift, there is a high chance we will be dealing with a young person suffering from poor mental health.

He notes that these young people were children during lockdown, and the isolation has had a massive negative impact on their mental health and wellbeing. The police force, already stretched by rampant crime, finds itself acting as an extension of the National Health Service, rushing to save lives from suicide attempts. One case features eighteen-year-old Bobby, who had been discharged from hospital but quickly spiraled into another suicidal crisis.

Officers found him wading into the sea and risked their own lives to pull him back to safety. In Glasgow, police conducted door-to-door searches for sixteen-year-old Larissa, a talented artist with bipolar disorder. Her mother, Karen, expressed her terror: She is in a very vulnerable state, it scares the bones from me. Karen reluctantly involved the police, preferring to blow it out of proportion than to minimize and be wrong.

Larissa's drawings offer a window into her troubled mind, including one where she depicts herself as a girl who has cut out her own heart and served it on a plate. She was eventually found after taking an overdose and has since recovered, now aspiring to be a book illustrator. The documentary refrains from melodrama, instead conveying urgency through a ticking clock and calm narration by Rosalind Eleazar. The cameras stay back to avoid exacerbating situations.

This restraint allows the human stories to speak for themselves, highlighting the catastrophic levels of depression and anxiety among teenagers that are overwhelming public services. The Daily Mail had earlier warned that panicking millions of isolated children was madness, especially as children were practically immune to the virus. Now, the cost is being counted, and it is devastating.

The program serves as a stark reminder of the unintended consequences of well-meaning policies, and the terrible price paid by an entire generation. The documentary, airing on BBC One, has drawn critical acclaim for its sensitive portrayal of a growing crisis. In Edinburgh alone, officers report that a significant portion of their daily work now involves mental health interventions.

PC Porteous, who has been commended for his frankness, describes a system where police are forced to become de facto social workers. The ripple effects of lockdowns are evident in the increasing number of missing person reports for adolescents. According to data from the National Police Chiefs' Council, there was a 20 percent rise in missing children cases during the pandemic period. The show highlights that behind each case is a family in turmoil.

For Larissa, her artistic talent coexists with bipolar disorder, leading to episodes of severe depression. Her mother's anguish is palpable as she recounts the fear and uncertainty. Another segment of the show follows the search for a 15-year-old boy named Jamie, who vanished after a fight with his parents. Officers navigate the streets at night, checking parks and friends' houses.

The clock ticks, and the pressure mounts. The narrator explains that the first 24 hours are crucial. Jamie is eventually found safe, but the emotional toll on his family is evident. The show does not shy away from the complexity of these situations; it highlights the delicate balance between respecting a teenager's autonomy and ensuring their safety.

The underlying message is clear: the mental health crisis among youth is a direct result of policies that isolated them during a critical developmental period. The long-term consequences are only beginning to emerge. As schools struggle to cope with increased anxiety and depression, waiting lists for child and adolescent mental health services stretch into months. The police, once focused on crime prevention, now find themselves on the frontlines of a healthcare emergency.

The documentary 'Reported Missing' serves as a powerful testament to the human cost of these decisions, reminding viewers that behind every missing child is a story of struggle and resilience





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