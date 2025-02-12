Mental Health Charity Offers Free Suicide Prevention Training for Chronic Pain Support Networks

A local mental health charity is providing free suicide prevention training specifically designed for individuals supporting those with chronic pain. The program aims to equip participants with the knowledge and skills to recognize warning signs, engage in conversations about suicide, and offer effective support to those at risk.

A mental health charity is offering free suicide prevention training to individuals who are supporting others living with a chronic condition. Lisa Gibson, from Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and South Lincolnshire Mind (CPSL Mind), stated that this would be the local branch's inaugural workshop focused on chronic pain and its impact on mental health . The charity emphasized that enduring pain daily could induce depression and anxiety, potentially culminating in suicide.

The training, commencing on February 27th, aims to equip participants with the ability to recognize warning signs, inquire about suicidal thoughts, and provide support to those at risk. Ms. Gibson, head of services, innovation, and business development at CPSL Mind, acknowledged the natural human instinct to panic upon discovering someone's desire to end their life. She highlighted that one in four individuals experiences a mental health challenge annually, but this prevalence increases for those with chronic conditions. 'It can lead to feelings of isolation, affect relationships, work, and disrupt a restful night's sleep, all of which contribute to a decline in mental health,' she explained. Ms. Gibson further emphasized the importance of self-care practices for individuals managing chronic pain, such as obtaining sufficient sleep, maintaining social connections, engaging in physical activity, acquiring new knowledge, and dedicating time to others. She acknowledged that these practices can be more challenging when constantly preoccupied with a physical condition causing discomfort or distress. Catherine Melia, a 31-year-old from Stamford near Peterborough, shared her personal experience of blaming herself for her chronic pain before receiving a diagnosis. She described the debilitating physical and mental health consequences, including depression and intense pain episodes. Since her diagnosis five years ago, Ms. Melia continues to battle mental health challenges while living with chronic pain. However, she recognizes that understanding her diagnosis and its potential effects has empowered her to better manage her condition





bbchealth / 🏆 143. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chronic Pain Mental Health Suicide Prevention Support Networks Self-Care

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cornwall charity opening mental health hub for young womenThe charity aims to raise funds to provide a full-time service after initially opening at weekends.

Read more »

Psychiatrist offers perspective on mental health strain amid LA fires, elevated risk in San DiegoRachel is thrilled to call Southern California home! After spending way too much time covering snowstorms and heat waves, she has finally found the perfect climate!

Read more »

California Offers Mental Health Treatment Over Jail for OffendersA new California program diverts individuals with mental illnesses who commit crimes from traditional incarceration and into treatment programs. The program aims to address the needs of those struggling with mental health issues while providing alternatives to the justice system.

Read more »

New 'Mental Health Matters' License Plate to Support Alabama's Mental WellbeingAlabama launches a new license plate initiative to raise awareness and funding for mental health resources. The 'Mental Health Matters' plate aims to secure 1,000 pre-commitments by 2025 to trigger production. Proceeds will support state, regional, and local mental health efforts.

Read more »

'Work pushed me to the edge - but Suffolk Mind helped me no end'Public sector worker Martyn 'wouldn't be here' without the support of a mental health charity.

Read more »

Downton Football Club's social media warning after fan deathThe club is working with a mental health charity to fight against 'negative' social media posts.

Read more »