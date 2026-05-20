Mental Health Challenges Facing Boys and Young Men

A new report by the Jed Foundation (JED) examines the mental health challenges faced by boys and young men, highlighting the need for support and understanding.

A new report by the Jed Foundation (JED) examines the mental health challenges faced by boys and young men . Experts say many are raised to suppress emotions out of fear of appearing weak, leading to anxiety, depression, loneliness, and insecurity often manifesting as anger, irritability, or risky behavior.

The suicide rate of boys and young men is 3.5 times higher than that of young women, according to the report. The report, titled 'The Emotional Lives of Boys and Young Men,' was developed through a multi-step process involving research review, digital platform analysis, and a convening of experts and young men. Katie Hurley, vice president of community initiatives at JED, explains that boys are often taught from a young age to be stoic, self-reliant, successful, and emotionally controlled.

This can lead to their powerful emotions being expressed through anger and aggression. Hurley emphasizes that this internalization of emotions can be hurtful to others. Distress can also manifest in risky behaviors such as reckless driving, substance abuse, unsafe sexual behavior, or compulsive day trading or sports betting. Deondré Guignard, a young man who struggled with anxiety and isolation during high school and college, shares his experience.

He found it difficult to cope with his emotions and relied on listening to calming music. He later discovered therapy and a men's discussion group called 'Guy Talk,' where he felt safe talking about his challenges. Guignard found empowerment in knowing others shared his struggles. The report provides actionable guidance for caregivers and communities to support the mental health of boys and young men.

Hurley highlights that young people often seek help from their parents but face barriers such as fear of parental reactions, including immediate fixes or punishment. JED will host a webinar next week to help adults recognize and respond to signs of distress and improve their connections with boys and young men in their lives.





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