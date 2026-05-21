Mental Health Challenges Faced by Boys and Young Men: A New Report from JED

A new report from the Jed Foundation (JED) examines the mental health challenges faced by boys and young men, highlighting the need for better support and understanding.

A new report from the Jed Foundation (JED) examines the mental health challenges faced by boys and young men . Experts say many are raised to suppress their emotions out of fear of appearing weak, leading to anxiety, depression, loneliness, and insecurity often manifesting as anger, irritability, or risky behavior.

The suicide rate of boys and young men is 3.5 times higher than that of young women, according to JED. The report, titled "The Emotional Lives of Boys and Young Men", was developed through a multi-step process that included reviewing existing research, exploring how young men discuss mental health online, and a two-day convening in New York that brought together experts and young men themselves.

Katie Hurley, a child and adolescent psychotherapist and JED's vice president of community initiatives, explains that boys are often taught from a young age to be stoic, self-reliant, successful, and emotionally controlled. This can lead to their powerful emotions being expressed through anger and aggression, as they've been taught to internalize their feelings.

This can be hurtful to others, and distress can turn into risky behavior like reckless driving, substance abuse, unsafe sexual behavior, or compulsive day trading or sports betting. Deondré Guignard, who moved from upstate New York to college, shared his experience of struggling with anxiety and isolation. He found that his only coping mechanism as a teenager was listening to a song that calmed him down. He felt he had to "push through" his feelings.

However, at college, therapy helped him discover healthier ways to cope. He also found a men's discussion group called "Guy Talk" where he felt safe talking about his challenges. Knowing others shared his struggles was empowering, he said. The report provides actionable guidance for caregivers and communities to support the mental health of boys and young men.

Hurley emphasizes that young people want to go to their parents for help, but they often face barriers like parents trying to fix the problem immediately, punishing them, or not listening to their concerns. The report aims to help caring adults better recognize and respond to signs of distress and improve their connections with boys and young men in their lives





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Boys Young Men Mental Health Anxiety Depression Suicide Emotional Suppression Risk Behavior Support Jed Foundation Guy Talk Emotional Regulation Distress Coping Mechanisms

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