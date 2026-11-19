A judge scheduled a mental competency hearing for the 82-year-old estranged father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

A judge scheduled a mental competency hearing Thursday for the 82-year-old estranged father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, two weeks after he was arrested in Florida and charged with storing child sexual abuse material in California.

Thomas Markle was released after his arrest at a senior care center but was ordered to jail four days later, on Nov. 10, when authorities accused him of cutting off his electronic ankle monitor. A judge also ordered him to be examined by a mental health professional. A hearing was set for Thursday afternoon in federal court in Tampa, Florida. Prosecutors declined to comment Wednesday.

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Markle's lawyer did not reply to an email seeking comment. Markle’s arrest in Lakeland, Florida, followed the seizure of approximately 78 items from storage units in the Los Angeles area, including slides, film negatives and books that contained suspected child sexual abuse images, the FBI said in a court filing. Some images appear to depict him with children, the FBI said.

Markle had a stroke earlier this year while living in the Philippines and had to have his left leg amputated. That forced him to return to the U.S. and settle in Florida. The Sun, a British tabloid newspaper, reported that Meghan’s half brother found child sexual abuse images while clearing out their father’s home in the Philippines. The discovery led to a search of the two U.S. storage units in California, which Markle had rented since 2008.

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Meanwhile, in the Philippines, Markle is under investigation for possession and intent to distribute images. The Women and Children Protection Center, a branch of the Philippine National Police, filed a formal criminal complaint against Markle on Monday, police spokesperson Brig. Gen. Allen Rae Co said in a written statement.

The complaint was filed with the prosecutor’s office following an investigation into digital devices found at Markle’s former home in Cebu City, the statement said. The prosecutor’s office will assess the case for possible charges. Markle did not attend his daughter Meghan’s 2018 wedding to Prince Harry at Windsor Castle. She said at the time he needed to tend to his health.

Meghan is an American citizen who starred in the U.S. television drama “Suits. ”