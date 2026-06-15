Menswear Trends for Spring/Summer 2027: A Shift Towards Refined and Sophisticated Styles

The Spring/Summer 2027 menswear trends are expected to be characterized by a shift towards more refined and sophisticated styles, with a focus on formal dressing and classic textiles. Experts predict a move away from streetwear and towards more luxurious and unique looks, with a focus on clean lines, stronger silhouettes, and a renewed interest in looking put together for everyday life.

Menswear is set for a significant shift towards more refined and sophisticated styles for the Spring/Summer 2027 season. Experts predict a move away from streetwear and towards more luxurious and unique looks, with a focus on formal dressing and classic textiles.

This trend is reflected in the mass market, with pinstripe trouser arrivals up +14% YoY from SS25 to SS26, and brown becoming the top invested blazer color in store arrivals for SS26. Vintage is also becoming a key trend, with consumers looking for clothes that feel worn and lived-in, and aesthetics that reflect the past. This is expected to affect menswear offerings for next spring, with brands incorporating creased effect fabrics, tactile textures, and ornate prints into their designs.

The trend is also reflected in the rise of formal wear searches on Pinterest, with terms including 'mens formal wear color combination' and 'black striped suit men' seeing significant increases in search volume. Overall, the Spring/Summer 2027 menswear trends are expected to be all about dressing up again, but with a softer and more image-conscious attitude





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Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 Refined Styles Sophisticated Looks Formal Dressing

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