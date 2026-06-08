Menswear Designers to Watch From Central Saint Martins 2026 BA Class

Time, memory, and soap, young designers from CSM are pushing conventional boundaries with new techniques that are bursting bubbles.

Looks from the graduate collections of Yuki Naka, Finlay Maguire, Harvey Bigg, and Shane Elias at Central Saint Martins 2026 BA ClassBA graduate fashion show is as original as they come, from soap-molded slabs of knit-printed sweaters to faceless video game-like characters spawned from fantasy tales.

Stepping outside their London realities, four designers featured in the university’s annual graduate runway show — Yuki Naka, Finley Maguire, Harvey Bigg and Shane Elias — transformed their worlds and took the audience with them. Memory was a recurring theme throughout their collections, but each designer interpreted it differently: remembering it, escaping it or longing to be somewhere else entirely.

These warped memories evoked feelings of nostalgia and excitement about the future of the fashion industry — a reminder of the possibilities that can emerge when young creative minds are at the helm. Yuki Naka took inspiration from his grandparents to create looks brimming with memory. While visiting his grandma last year, the Japanese designer found letters she had sent him before she was hospitalized.

“I found that the scent or damage of the envelope had more emotion and a strong sense to me,” Naka said. These letters, along with others from family, friends, helpers and tutors, were printed on loose pieces of denim that covered a pair of pants like patchwork. An oversize knit sweater coated in bubbles sat on top. Naka engineered a way to infuse the knit with bubbles by stuffing soapy loofahs beneath the surface.

His fascination with bubbles stems from their ability to change size or disappear, only to grow again. He applied this concept to memory.

“When you experience something very recently, you still remember it, but two weeks later, one month later, you kind of forget. But when I opened the letters, it all came back to me,” he said. Taking inspiration from his grandfather’s favorite yellow sweater, Naka created a look resembling slabs of butter, with large, hand-molded pieces of soap that are now melting like memories.

Finlay Maguire’s primary focus has been print techniques, but in this recent collection, he played around with tailoring and shape, bringing his own style into the mix. From North England, these looks are his investigation of English tastes. Maguire explored his grandfather’s house, taking in the different forms of art, from painting motifs in watercolors to ceramics, tile work and the small ornaments hanging about.

“I’m interested in slow craft and slow printing techniques,” he said, “using a lot of handwork and recreating these ideas in a more fashion context. ” One of the looks was a hand-tufted rug that sat like a cape, stitched with unique patterns of checkers, flowers and birds. A striped silk onesie laid underneath, paired with chunky white rubber boots.

“Anything I was cutting during the period of this year I was using on that rug, and that was a really slow-making process to learn by hand,” Maguire said. Maguire questions the future and noted that a master’s degree could come down the line, but for now, he looks forward to getting a job.

Masked characters marched in earthly toned gradient trenchcoats — Harvey Bigg’s designs were inspired by the folktales he was told as a kid, which he twisted into a sci-fi world of his own.

“The masks come from games when I was a kid. I’d always gravitated to characters that never showed a face,” he said, “I don’t think I’d want to show my face much, so I think it just matches me and my work. ” Hailing from a small village in Buckinghamshire, his family works in the film industry, so he’s been surrounded by creative imagination all his life.

Bigg uses them and his favorite artist, Ashley Wood, known for his fantasy illustrations, as his biggest inspiration. The signature colors he used came from hand-dyeing more than 150 different color swatches. Bigg hand-flocked cape-like vests and utilized screen printing to get a layered effect of mud and florals “to become sort of these like mundane colorful yet colorless things,” he said.

Bigg is choosing between doing his own thing, working toward a joint MA with his girlfriend, or hoping to be working with Burberry one day. Homesick for the Big Apple, Shane Elias drew inspiration from the place he loves most. With loose stitching flying about, the unfinished nature of his collection brought his love for tailoring to the outside.

“It’s a lot of trial and error and fittings, and a lot of handwork. A lot, a lot of handwork,” he said.

“There’s so much that goes on inside that nobody sees, but that’s what really makes a difference. ” Taking elements from American sports teams, Elias’ formal version of a baseball jersey was a tight gray pin-striped blazer with a lightly faded embroidered New York on the front. Batman stickers stuck on a long brown, cinched coat, and a model draped in a plaid cape wore a bat-inspired mask that evoked memories of his childhood and love for his city.

“I miss everything. I miss the food. The energy there is just different. Wish I was there right now,” he said.

Elias will see where the future takes him, keeping all options open, but he is probably secretly hoping it might lead him back home.

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