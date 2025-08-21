Menendez Brothers Seek Parole After Decades in Prison

Erik and Lyle Menendez, convicted of murdering their parents in 1989, will appear before a California parole board this week seeking their release after serving over three decades in prison.

The Menendez brothers, Erik and Lyle, are taking another step towards potential freedom. After serving over three decades in prison for the 1989 murders of their parents, José and Kitty Menendez, the brothers will appear before California parole officials Thursday and Friday. The goal of these proceedings is to convince the parole board that they are suitable for release.

This opportunity comes after a Los Angeles judge ruled three months ago that the brothers do not pose an “unreasonable risk” and resentenced them to 50 years to life. This effectively canceled their previous life sentences without the possibility of parole, making them eligible for parole hearings. Erik, 54, will begin his hearing on Thursday morning in San Diego, followed by Lyle, 57, on Friday. The parole commissioners will carefully consider testimony from victims’ relatives and prosecutors, along with various factors about the brothers' history. These factors include their criminal backgrounds, behavior during their incarceration, and detailed release plans. If deemed suitable for parole, a lengthy review process can take nearly six months. The final decision on their release rests with California Governor Gavin Newsom. He has 30 days to either affirm, reverse, modify, or refer the parole board’s decision back to them. Newsom’s office has been involved in a separate, pending clemency application from the brothers, but he has declined to comment on his potential actions regarding parole. The case gained renewed public attention after the release of streaming series and advocacy efforts led by high-profile individuals and relatives. The push for their release has ignited a complex debate about rehabilitation versus incarceration.The brothers were convicted of first-degree murder in 1996 after two trials spanning three years. They maintained that they killed their parents in self-defense after enduring years of abuse at their father’s hand. Prosecutors refuted these claims, highlighting the gruesome specifics of the killings and characterizing them as ruthless and financially motivated. During the resentencing hearing, Erik acknowledged his crimes as “cruel and vicious” and took responsibility for them. The brothers have engaged in positive activities during their imprisonment, such as attending college, creating a “beautification” project within the San Diego prison where they are held, and assisting inmates with disabilities. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has a different perspective on the brothers' pursuit of freedom. Previous District Attorney George Gascón deemed them “exceptional” inmates and advocated for their resentencing. However, his successor, Nathan Hochman, opposed this recommendation, citing the brothers' lack of full acceptance of responsibility for the murders and their continued adherence to a false self-defense narrative. Hochman emphasized the brothers' persistent failure to demonstrate full insight into their crimes or show complete rehabilitation, maintaining that they still pose a risk to society





