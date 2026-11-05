Mendivil's New Album Debuts at Number 1 on Latin Pop Airplay Chart

Mendivil's sophomore album reaches the top of Latin Pop Airplay, supported by strong streaming numbers and chart success from singles 'Cansada' and 'FES'.

Mendivil has achieved a major milestone in his career with the release of his sophomore album, which has claimed the Number 1 spot on the Latin Pop Airplay chart. This success marks a significant step for the artist who is rapidly establishing himself within the contemporary Mexican music scene through his unique blend of corridos and modern pop influences.

Rico o Muerto Label Background

Mendivil's sophomore release arrives on the Rico o Muerto label, which was cofounded by singer Oscar Maydon and manager and songwriter Alexis Chachito Fierro. The label has quickly become a hub for rising talent in the regional Mexican genre, providing a platform for artists to reach broader audiences across digital and radio channels.

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Chart Performance and Streaming

According to Luminate data, the album debuted at Number 6 on the Top Latin Albums chart with just over 9,000 equivalent album units earned in the United States during the Oct. 23-29 tracking week. Streaming played a pivotal role in this achievement, as the album's songs generated 10 million official on-demand streams during that same period.

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Collaborations and Sister Act

The album features notable collaborations, including the track Me Paseo with labelmate Oscar Maydon, which appeared on Mendivil's debut album. Additionally, the single Cansada features his sister Victoria Mendivil, who earned her first entry across three charts thanks to the collaboration. The track also marked a debut for Victoria on the Hot Latin Songs chart.

Upcoming Singles and Future Steps

Another single on the album, FES, featuring Camacho, opened at Number 36 on the general chart and secured a Number 18 start on the Hot Latin Rhythm Songs chart. These results highlight the growing commercial viability of Mendivil's musical output and the strong support system provided by his record label and collaborators.