Men Who Are Hiding DIABOLICAL Secrets From Their Wives And Girlfriends Are Sharing Their Stories, And I'm Still In Shock

'I faked getting badly hurt when we last moved. I'll never tell my family or friends differently. This secret goes to the grave.'

people to share their deepest, darkest secrets that their significant others don't even know... So, here are 24 of the wildest secrets men have kept from their wives and girlfriends:"I got a secret vasectomy against my wife's wishes, even though she wanted more children.

I have four living children, one bonus child, and one angel in a better place. My two youngest are with her, including the one who passed. Our youngest has the same special traits as his older brother who passed. I tried and tried to tell her I couldn't do it again and didn't want any more children.

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I faked getting badly hurt when we last moved. I'll never tell my family or friends differently. This secret goes to the grave.

""Alright, strap yourselves in — this is my time to shine. I wanted to take a sick day to play, but I didn't want my then-girlfriend thinking I was lazy, so I said I had a stomachache. I called the nurse at work and, when she asked where it hurt, I COINCIDENTALLY picked the side my appendix was on. An hour later, I called back and said it was worse.

She told me to go to the hospital, and my girlfriend heard the whole thing on speakerphone. She insisted on taking me. At the hospital, they did some tests and said they'd prep me for surgery. I should've come clean, but I was in too deep.

Strap in, Michaelscarnshrute, we're going for surgery. I stayed overnight watching, and the next day they cut me open. I even asked if I could die. So now I don't have an appendix, and my attempt to get one day off work got me a whole week.

We've been together four years, and she will NEVER know.

""We had the 'body count' conversation while dating, before we got married. Men are known for inflating their numbers, but I didn't want her to judge me, so I told her mine was around 20. It's actually 137, to be exact.

""I wanted some alone time so I told my wife that I had a work conference and rented an Airbnb to be by myself and play Zelda on my Switch for a few days. ""I'm hiding how much money I have. I'm an only child, and several aunts and uncles on both sides of my family never had children. They were reasonably successful, so when they died, I inherited most of their estates.

I have a little over $2 million. I'll have to tell her eventually, especially if we get married, but for now I'm keeping it to myself.

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""I have a lot of really, REALLY unusual kinks and fetishes that I'll never tell my wife about. She likes to think of herself as 'kinky' because she's into moderate BDSM, while she thinks I'm more into plain vanilla sex. She's expressed disgust when more unusual sexual kinks have come up online, in movies, or on TV shows, and I've never clued her in that I share some of them.

""My wife's engagement ring had a fake diamond for years. I was super broke, so I bought a cubic zirconia stone. Years later, I replaced it with a real diamond without her knowing.

""My wife hit a raccoon with the lawn mower while she was in her third trimester. I told her it was fine, but it wasn't. She'd basically cut off its back legs, and I had to kill it with a shovel to put it out of its misery. She was already very emotional, and I couldn't bring myself to tell her what really happened.

""I found her sister 10,000 times more physically attractive than her. I don't think her sister and I would ever be compatible to date, but goddamn if she wasn't eye candy.

""I have $150,000 in student loan debt. I haven't told her because we're doing quite well otherwise. Our only other debt is the mortgage and land for a future home. I make nearly $150,000 a year, she's a teacher, and we both have stable careers.

I handle the finances, and we have at least two years of living expenses saved. So I make my payments and try to pay off big chunks of the debt as we go.

""I was kicked out of the Army. All she and her family know is that I served at one point. She's seen my beret, so I guess that's enough proof for her. I can't imagine it would destroy us, but I don't just drop information like that on people.

""I'm still deeply in love with someone else, and I can't get over it. Why I've kept that a secret should be fairly obvious.

""My friend's wife of almost 10 years thinks they met because he happened to move into the dorm room across the hall from her. But he actually saw her on campus, Facebook-stalked her, found out where she lived, and moved right across the hall. They're happy together. I'm pretty sure I'm the only other person who knows.

""That I used to be a genuinely awful person. From ages 15 to 24, if you were around me a lot, there was a good chance I'd do something to stab you in the back. I got very good at it, and often people wouldn't find out until much later. I didn't even know why I did it.

It was just something I did. I moved away from my hometown at 23 and got into therapy. I don't think I'll ever tell her because I'm utterly ashamed of myself, and rightfully so.

""The valet at a restaurant found an injured baby bird that had fallen off a roof. He put it in a box, fed it, and took it home. My wife named it Chirpy and even prayed over it. A few days later, I went back alone, and the valet told me Chirpy had jumped out of the box, run into the street, and been hit by a car.

We agreed never to tell my wife. We'd say Chirpy had recovered and flown back to its mom. The next time we came in together, my wife asked the valet about Chirpy. He looked up at the sky and said, 'He's up there somewhere now.

'""I love my partner, but every time we have sex, I question my sexuality. I kept it secret because I thought it would devastate her. I've joked about being bisexual, and that could be true, but it's different to tell her I might be gay.

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""I have a sex/kink journal that I wrote with an ex, packed away somewhere. I've never read or really touched it since the breakup, but I know I never got rid of it. It was a major source of drama because my ex tried to steal it during the breakup. She'd asked questions and I'd written answers.

My now-girlfriend wants to get involved with the local kink community and might cross paths with my ex. She'd 100% laugh at the journal, but I'm still mildly worried about it.

""Doesn't seem like it should be a big deal, but my wife has no idea I'm an atheist. She grew up in church and is fairly involved to this day. I also grew up in a religious family, but I honestly don't think I've ever fully bought into the idea of God. Easier to just pretend, I guess...

""I met my wife in what was supposed to be a one-night stand. Driving home the next morning, I was replaying the night in my head and zoned out thinking about the best blowjob of my life. I drove off the road. Luckily, there was a stretch of grass before a 10-meter drop.

I never told her how close I came to becoming a headline because of her oral skills. Needless to say, that demanded a repeat, and we've kept it going for a decade.

""My wife won't fart in bed, but I do. She says it's gross. She sleeps naked. I was making the bed one morning after she left for work and there was a dollar-bill-sized skid mark on the sheets where she had been sleeping.

I stripped the bed and washed the sheets. I will never tell her because I love her that much.

""My partner's father used to give her quarters when she was growing up. Since he passed, whenever someone in the family finds a quarter, they think of him looking down on them. Before we moved into our first house, I secretly hid quarters in odd places all over it. She's still finding them, and she leaves them where she finds them as little reminders.

It always makes her smile, and I'll never tell.

""I think we'd both be happier living somewhere away from our families. Mine are detached and don't give a shit about us, but hers are emotionally abusive and controlling. We're constantly dealing with their fighting and terrible decisions. She doesn't want to move because it's her hometown.

I love my wife to bits, and our two kids are phenomenal, but they're all the people I need in my life. She jokes that if she dies, she'll haunt me if I move on too quickly. I 'joke' back that I have no desire to get to know anyone else. Honestly, if I hadn't met her, I'd probably have lived alone and been happy.

""I can whistle. When we first met for some reason I said I couldn't whistle. Did not realize how long I would have to keep that lie up. She has tried teaching me a few times, and sometimes I'll let a little one out.

She's so cute every time she feels like she's making progress with me. I don't have the heart to tell her.

"Lastly:"Before I met her, I was in love with my best friend. At least I thought I was. Once I met my girlfriend, I quickly realized that my feelings for my friend were really a combination of platonic love and sexual deprivation.

Since then, I haven't felt those feelings for my friend, so I've only kept it a secret because I know it doesn't matter anymore, and I don't want my girlfriend to feel weird toward my friend, as they currently get along quite well. "