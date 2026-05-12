Men Taking Hair Loss Drugs Warned of Sexual and Psychiatric Side Effects

Men taking popular hair-loss drugs, such as finasteride, have been warned of their potential serious sexual and psychological side-effects by the UK's drug safety watchdog, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). The MHRA has strengthened product information for both finasteride 1mg and dutasteride to provide clearer guidance on the potential risks and to support informed discussions between healthcare professionals and patients.

Men taking popular hair-loss drugs have been warned of their potential serious sexual and psychological side-effects by the UK's drug safety watchdog , the Medicines and Health care products Regulatory Agency ( MHRA ).

The MHRA said men taking finasteride - a daily pill used to treat male pattern baldness - need to be aware that the drug has been linked to sexual dysfunction and mood disorders. Dutasteride, a similar drug used to treat symptoms of an enlarged prostate, has also been slapped with a precautionary warning.

The regulatory body ordered suppliers of finasteride to include a patient alert card in packs of the drug to raise awareness of the risks, which remain in place. These cards highlight the potential risk of erectile dysfunction, loss of libido, depression, and suicidal thoughts and advise hair loss patients to stop the drug immediately if they develop symptoms. Men taking the drug for an enlarged prostate who experience symptoms should contact their doctor urgently.

Following an additional detailed review of the evidence, the MHRA has strengthened product information for both finasteride 1mg and dutasteride to provide clearer guidance on these potential risks and to support informed discussions between healthcare professionals and patients





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Hair Loss Drugs MHRA Drug Safety Watchdog Finasteride Proscar Propecia Enlarged Prostate Sexual Dysfunction Mood Disorders Suicidal Thoughts

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