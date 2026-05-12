Men Seeking Cosmetic Treatments: A Growing Trend in Irish Beauty Clinics

The shift to remote working and the manosphere's influence on looksmaxxing have contributed to an upsurge in the cosmetics industry. Men are increasingly seeking cosmetic treatments to enhance their appearance, with jawline contouring and anti-wrinkle treatments being popular choices.

Irish beauty clinics are reporting a sharp rise in the number of men seeking cosmetic treatments such as jawline fillers and anti-wrinkle injections. Research by the British College of Aesthetic Medicine indicated there was a 70 per cent increase in men’s aesthetic treatments between 2021 and 2024.

Dr Sana Askary, who owns Sitara Medical Clinic in the Beacon Hospital in Dublin, said that although there are no comparative statistics here, Ireland tends to mirror the UK closely in industry trends. Dr Askary listed anti-wrinkle injections and treatments for acne scarring as common among her male clients. But she said the ‘most common’ is chin and jawline filler – ‘to kind of masculinise the lower face’





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Men Cosmetic Treatments Jawline Fillers Anti-Wrinkle Injections Looksmaxxing Manosphere

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Is Kari Lake Leaving Voice of America, Seeking Another Trump Administration Job?MAGA diehard Kari Lake denies that she's flamed out at Voice of America like she once flamed out of Arizona political campaigns. (She also denied losing those elections.) But sources say she's trumpeting a new gig in Trump's State Department.

Read more »

Great Spa Getaways for Holistic Treatments Near DCThe website that Washington lives by.

Read more »

Bucks seeking trade offers for Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of draft: ReportA trade involving Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo appears closer than ever, with reports showing that the club could trade him by June.

Read more »

Bucks seeking Giannis Antetokounmpo trade offers before NBA draft, per reportA trade involving Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo appears closer than ever, with reports showing that the club could trade him by June.

Read more »