Men's Lacrosse: Boiling Point

The news broke today, after being described at by members of this tremendous community (not me), that the ENTIRE assistant coaching staff will no longer be in Columbus. Every. Single. One. Two have been described as exiting college coaching. And the third is leaving for a job where he can actually coach, it appears.

The news broke today, after being described at by members of this tremendous community , that the ENTIRE assistant coaching staff will no longer be in Columbus.

Every. Single. One. Two have been described as exiting college coaching.

And the third is leaving for a job where he can actually coach, it appears. Now, Ohio State finds itself in quite a big boiling pot of water. The current head coach has, for a variety of reasons, essentially become a lameduck coach.

Not only has Nick Myers entered the final year of his contract, he now must totally rebuild his coaching staff, evaluate an entire 2028 class by himself, and run a variety of evaluation camps, get his roster complete via the portal, etc. It's a massive order in the best of times. Now, an entire staff is needing to be interviewed, hired, trained, put on the road, and more.

I expected many things this week, but an entire staff quitting was not on my radar. Now, the Athletic Department has an absolutely massive decision to make. Do they keep this training running down the track, missing half the wheels? Or do they finally just say it's time for change?

All of the coaches that aren't the top guy just left. There's money issues involved, but decisions have already been made regarding 3 out of 4 families, coaching futures, etc. in Columbus. If you were waiting for a sign that things need a shakeup, this would be it. But, like Rasputin, Nick Myers has proven nearly impossible to get rid of in Columbus.

He is one of the longest tenured coaches in the athletic department. Which means it's far more likely he hires three new coaches than anything else. The most likely options are a fun binary for this exercise. Either Myers realizes he needs to change, and becomes the CEO he should have been 7 years ago.

Or he does the same blueprint and learns absolutely nothing. Having covered the program for a while, my money is on the latter. Which makes things interesting. In a stable time, Myers gets almost no applicants aside from the one he wants for OC.

This last time, it was Purpura, a sitting bottom tier head coach whose program had just made the DI transition, and a bunch of DIII guys who wanted into the DI fraternity. I don't expect there to be much interest from experienced coaches this time. It's a one year rental situation, with no long term contract in place for Myers himself. Defensively, this is a fascinating situation.

The exact same issues are likely to rear their head in terms of candidates. There's no one looking at this and saying"that seems like a good long term job.

" Not unless Myers magically hires Ryan Wellner from Notre Dame as DC/Head coach in waiting after next season. That seems like an utter pipedream. Which leaves a bunch of unproven candidates or DIII guys. With the same problem of instability.

There are no homerun hires here. Whatever the actual cause of this mass exodus, it genuinely couldn't have come at a worse time for the program. It was touch and go to begin with, as seen in the total lack of movement in the portal, aside from McNamara, on offense. Now...

I don't know. I don't know what the AD is thinking, Myers is thinking, or anyone else in a leadership role. Because this is just a disaster. Plain and simple.

My solutions would involve a paycut for Myers, that money going to assistants, and a figurehead role for Myers in the program. Like Bobby Bowden towards the end. But that's not in Myers' blood. At this point, this is the most drama you're going to hear out of an Ohio State lacrosse program in the Myers era.

And I just found a treasure trove of content to get going on. Woo boy. It's a crazy ride we are just getting started on.





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