Men encouraged to stay on top of screenings, preventive care

June is Men's Health Month, which aims to raise awareness about preventive care and common health screenings for men, and Chris Sullivan knows firsthand its importance.

June is Men's Health Month, which aims to raise awareness about preventive care and common health screenings for men. Chris Sullivan is an example after he discovered a tumor attached to his appendix after what appeared to be just a hip injury.

SALT LAKE CITY — Chris Sullivan said while training for a race, he suffered what he thought was just an injury.

"I just stumbled, I heard a pop in my hip; I knew something wasn't quite right," he said. "Men tend to be creatures of, 'Just do it anyway. ' And so I just ended up running the race anyway. "But after seeing a physical therapist and orthopedic specialist, scans revealed something unexpected: cancer.

Fortunately, doctors caught it early enough for him to undergo treatment. He's now doing better and is in remission. June is Men's Health Month, which aims to raise awareness about preventive care and common health screenings for men.

"Men sometimes tend to neglect their health," said Dr. Franz Monroy, a family medicine physician with Intermountain Health. "Having good care to help you be able to live the life that you want in the future is important. " Monroy recommends men establish care with a physician, stay current on screenings, and pay attention to changes in their physical and mental health.

Screenings and routine testing for conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, colon cancer and skin cancer can help catch problems early, when they're often most treatable. Monroy added that men in their 20s who think they are healthy can also benefit by establishing care with a primary care provider and having a routine physical. Sullivan said his experience changed how he approaches his health.

"If you catch it early, you can really prevent a lot of problems," he said. "Men, keep going; just be proactive with your visits, because had I not done that, I wouldn't be here today. "Doctors say men should stay up to date on routine screenings, including blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, skin cancer and sexually transmitted infection testing. Men are also encouraged to perform monthly self-exams for signs of testicular cancer.

Doctors also recommend maintaining regular exercise habits, eating a healthy diet and staying current on vaccines for influenza, hepatitis, pneumonia and shingles. The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written. Emma Benson is a storyteller and broadcast media professional, passionate about sharing truthful, meaningful stories that will impact communities.

She graduated with a journalism degree from BYU, and has worked as a morning news anchor with KIFI News Group in Idaho Falls. She joined the KSL team in October 2023.





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