Men Claiming to be DOGE Representatives Demand City Files in San Francisco

Three men, identifying themselves as DOGE representatives, entered San Francisco City Hall demanding access to city files and alleging wasteful government spending and fraud.

Three men wearing shirts referencing Elon Musk 's 'Department of Government Efficiency ' and 'Make America Great Again' hats entered San Francisco City Hall on Friday, demanding access to city files. According to the San Francisco Sheriff's Office, the men, around 12 p.m. local time, entered multiple offices in the city hall , claiming to be representatives of DOGE and demanding employees turn over digital information related to alleged wasteful government spending and fraud.

The employees refused their demands and contacted the sheriff's deputies. By the time authorities arrived, the three men had already left the building. The Sheriff's Office is currently reviewing surveillance videos and utilizing other investigative tools to pursue leads in this case. The San Francisco Sheriff's Office does not believe the men were actually DOGE representatives. DOGE, led by billionaire Musk, is the point man for President Donald Trump's promise to trim the federal government in Washington, D.C. Since Trump's inauguration, Musk has advocated for slashing billions of dollars from agency budgets, leading buyout offers for thousands of federal employees, and vowing to 'delete' entire agencies





ABC / 🏆 471. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DOGE Elon Musk Government Efficiency City Hall San Francisco Fraud Wasteful Spending

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DOGE Impersonators Demand City Records in San FranciscoThree men claiming to be from the pro-Trump Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) entered San Francisco City Hall on Friday, demanding records from offices before fleeing. The men, dressed in 'DOGE' attire with the 'Make America Great Again' slogan, requested digital information related to alleged wasteful government spending and fraud. City employees refused their demands and called sheriff's deputies, who are currently investigating the incident. DOGE, led by Elon Musk, was created by President Trump to slash federal spending and has faced legal challenges regarding its access to government data.

Read more »

3 arrested after San Rafael police chase to San Francisco that followed parking lot fightSan Rafael officers arrested three people, including a juvenile, over a reported parking lot fight that led to a car chase into San Francisco on Wednesday, according to police.

Read more »

City Rankings, Corporate Shifts, and Crime Concerns: A Snapshot of the San Francisco Bay AreaThe Milken Institute's latest city rankings highlight Raleigh as the top performer, while a growing trend of corporate relocations out of the San Francisco Bay Area raises concerns about the region's economic future. Simultaneously, Oakland grapples with a surge in homicides, and San Francisco faces challenges with affordability, crime, and homelessness.

Read more »

San Francisco firefighters showcase city's robust water supply system to tackle emergenciesOn Saturday morning, San Francisco firefighters provided some reassurance to questions surrounding the city's firestorm preparedness, showcasing the city's robust water supply system and its readiness to tackle such emergencies.

Read more »

San Francisco demonstrators gather outside city hall voicing opposition to President-elect TrumpDemonstrators gathered outside San Francisco City Hall to voice their opposition to the president-elect, expressing concerns over his policies and their impact on various communities.

Read more »

San Francisco Doubles Down as Sanctuary City Amidst Trump Administration's Immigration CrackdownSan Francisco leaders rally in support of the city's sanctuary status as the Trump administration pushes for stricter immigration enforcement. Officials emphasize the importance of trust within immigrant communities and reiterate their commitment to prioritizing public safety over federal immigration law.

Read more »