The human Y chromosome is shrinking.

As some men age, they are losing the Y chromosome in their blood, brain, or immune cells, and that could have serious health effects. But recently, emerging genetic evidence suggests that a lack of the Y chromosome in some cells may be actively contributing to death and disease.

Although it exists in most cells of the body, the odd little chromosome seems to just sit there, twiddling its thumbs. Of all 46 chromosomes contained in most of a male human's cells, the Y chromosome is the only one that can be lost without the cell dying.found that when specialized immune cells in the hearts of mice lacked Y chromosomes, it led to cardiovascular dysfunction and death.to develop bladder cancer than women, this led some scientists to suspect that the Y chromosome was playing a role in the disease.that the loss of the Y chromosome is likely to be important in shaping the activity of the male immune system.

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Studies are just beginning, but these initial findings suggest that the Y chromosome may be involved in more cellular functions than scientists previously assumed. In some ways, that is why evolutionary biologist Jennifer Hughes thinks the Y chromosome is not doomed to vanish from our species.